Chemung Canal Trust plans to open its first full-service branch in Western New York.
The Elmira-based bank is seeking regulators' approval to open a branch at 5529 Main St. in Williamsville. The building, at the corner of South Cayuga Road, is a former Bank of America location.
The bank has not yet set an opening date for the branch, since it needs regulators' approval, but plans to make extensive renovations to the interior, said Scott Heffner, director of marketing.
"We thought the building and the community was a perfect fit for us, and the size of the building will allow us to grow as we hire more employees in the region in the future," Heffner said.
Chemung Canal Trust already operates a loan-only office in the region, at 9159 Main St. in Clarence.
Separately, Chase plans to build a branch in Amherst along Niagara Falls Boulevard, north of East Robinson Road. The branch is planned for vacant land in front of a Wegmans supermarket.
The branch is targeted to open in spring 2024, said Cynthia Frederick, regional director for JPMorgan Chase.
Four other Chase branches have opened in the Buffalo Niagara region in the past several months, with two more, in Hamburg and Orchard Park, set to debut by year’s end.
