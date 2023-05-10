More than four years ago, Leisl Dukhedin-Lalla was walking through the City of Lockport with her longtime partner, Paul M. Beakman, when they came across the operations of Chemical Design.

Learning from Beakman that the Lockport company's business was related to her own company, Zeton International, she spontaneously decided it would be a good fit, and bought it.

Fast forward, and CDI has outgrown its existing leased facilities at 285 Market St. So Zeton is moving the business two miles away to the opposite side of town, where it plans to build a 16,000-square-foot light-manufacturing and warehouse building on a former agricultural property – which it will share with an elderly couple who still lives in a house on-site.

"It’s a very unique situation," explained Beakman, who is Zeton's project manager for the expansion, but is also the Lockport Common Council president. "The property owner is very elderly. He and his wife hope to spend their remaining years at their homestead. There's more than adequate room to share both our facility and to allow the use of their home."

Zeton is asking the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency for $732,437 in property, sales and mortgage-recording tax breaks over 15 years for the $5.23 million project. The NCIDA will hold a public hearing on May 30 before considering the application next month.

Zeton US Properties – an affiliate of the parent company – acquired the 7.24-acre property at 115 Oakhurst St. from the couple for $325,000, and has leased the portion containing the 1,152-square-foot house, a 780-square-foot garage and a 1,176-square-foot shed back to them.

"The homeowner is staying put," said Dukhedin-Lalla, Zeton's president.

Meanwhile, Zeton plans to construct a headquarters and production facility for CDI that brings together two operations that are currently separate, while enabling the company to accommodate growth in business demand from the hydrogen and clean-energy fields. CDI has been hiring four to five people a year in recent years.

"We’re growing and we’ve outgrown the space that we’re renting now," said Chemical Design President Darren Wildt. "We’d like to hire more, but we can only onboard and train so many at once. We’d like to expand the portfolio, but right now we’re so busy with our core products we supply, that it’s difficult do that, which is why we need more people."

The new building will feature 9,500 square feet of office space for engineering design and 6,500 square feet of warehouse area for light-assembly work. And it would be the first of what could eventually be a three-phase project over 15 years that could total 48,000 square feet, with more than 150 new jobs. Officials hope to break ground in September, with completion by summer 2024.

Founded in 1959 by Walter Schmid, Chemical Design is a chemical engineering firm that specializes in designing and assembling systems to separate and purify air, recover natural gas and vent gas for silicon plants, and produce hydrogen, synthetic natural gas, chemicals and petrochemicals.

The company employs 23 currently, but plans to add 12 positions in engineering, assembly and administrative roles within three years, paying an average of $70,000 per job. For the long term, though, it hopes to add 50 positions for the first phase, with another 50 in each of the subsequent phases.

"This is some of the first industrial job creation in the City of Lockport in many, many years," Beakman added. "This is an extremely exciting project for the City of Lockport, and we’re hoping other industries will follow suit."