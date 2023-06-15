The Niagara County Industrial Development Agency is granting $732,437 in tax breaks to a Lockport engineering and design firm – for construction of a 16,000-square-foot light manufacturing facility – while also backing a $300,000 tourism grant for a startup museum of Kashmiri culture in Niagara Falls.

Chemical Design, which is owned by Canada's Zeton International, is moving its business 2 miles from 285 Market St. to 115 Oakhurst St., where it will build the production and warehouse facility on a former agricultural property that it will share with an elderly couple who still lives in a house on-site.

The $5.2 million project will feature a headquarters and manufacturing facility that brings together two operations that are currently separate, while accommodating future growth.

It will include 9,500 square feet of office space for engineering design and 6,500 square feet of warehouse area for light-assembly work. And it would be the first of what could eventually be a three-phase project over 15 years that could total 48,000 square feet, with 150 new jobs.

Officials hope to break ground in September, if not sooner, with completion by summer 2024.

"If we could do it tomorrow, we are ready to go," said Paul M. Beakman, Zeton's project manager and Lockport Common Council president.

The IDA also approved a Cataract Tourism Fund grant for the Center for Kashmir's new Kashmir Museum, at 650 Park Place in downtown Niagara Falls.

Led by Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center surgeon Dr. Khurshid Guru, the $5 million project is redeveloping a 97-year-old abandoned church that is on the National Register of Historic Places.

Work began in July 2020 and is expected to finish by year-end, with artifacts and museum displays to be installed next year by Hadley Exhibits, for opening by September 2024.

The museum's board has raised $2 million in private donations and previously received $273,000 from the Cataract fund, but is still $1.1 million short of its goal.