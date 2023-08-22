You won't have to wait until Oktoberfest to join a regionwide celebration of beer.

The Western New York Brewers Guild will bring back Western New York Beer Week, putting locally produced beer in the spotlight.

"We're trying to highlight the impact that the local craft beer industry makes on Western New York," said Matt Kahn, president and co-founder at Big Ditch Brewing Co. and an officer in the WNY Brewer's Guild.

That impact touches everything from employment, to tax dollars, to using local ingredients and giving back to local civic and nonprofit organizations, he said.

"There's more local breweries than ever, so there's more local beer and more people working in the industry than ever," Kahn said. "So we think it's important to, at least for one week, highlight all the great things that our local brewers are doing for the city and within our community."

The group has staged "smaller, tamer" WNY Beer Weeks in the years since Covid, but organizers are planning to return to a more robust program this year.

"We're really trying to make it closer to what it used to be, a little more inclusive and really expanding all over the area," Kahn said.

Chiefly, each of the Guild's members will brew a new beer to be unveiled on the first day of WNY Beer Week, which runs Sept. 23 through Sept. 30.

"Any local brewer you go into at the beginning of Beer Week, you can try something you've never tried before," he said.

Breweries, tap rooms, bars, restaurants and retailers will have specials, discounts, flights, tastings and will overall just "do something special" with local beer. Those plans are being made now, and will be featured on the guild's website, WNYbeerweek.com, as the event gets closer.

The Guild has more than 30 members, and there are roughly double that many beer brewers in the region, he said.

"It's grown a lot and continually there's still breweries opening, so it's an industry Western New York loves dear and well and is continuing to grow here," he said.

The popularity of local beer in Buffalo has grown in tandem with the national interest in craft beer.

"The quality is better than what we call the macro beer stuff that you can find anywhere, that sort of sits on the shelf for a while," Kahn said.

In addition to being fresher, flavors and styles of craft beer are usually more diverse, Kahn said. In addition, consumers simply like to support local businesses.

"And I just think that Buffalo's history specifically has always been a beer town," he said. "There used to be 30 breweries alone just within the city limits. That's our history."