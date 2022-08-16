 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cheektowaga Starbucks won't unionize, as re-vote rejects organizing effort

  • Updated
Starbucks (copy)

The union vote was in question at a Cheetkowaga Starbucks.

 News file photo
Now that a challenged vote has been counted, the Starbucks store at 1775 Walden Avenue in Cheektowaga will not be joining the Starbucks Workers United union.

The vote was tied 8-8, with an additional vote that was challenged by Starbucks as having been cast by someone who no longer worked at the company. The National Labor Relations Board opened that ballot Monday, which was determined to be a "no vote," meaning there were not enough votes in the union's favor.

Eight Starbucks in Western New York have voted to join the union. Early on, a vote at the Camp Road store in Hamburg failed to unionize, but the National Labor Relations Board has since asked an administrative law judge to order the company to negotiate in good faith with the Starbucks Workers United union at that location.

That tally was a re-vote of an earlier election.

During the store's first election, the union prevailed with an 8-7 vote. Starbucks argued that several other ballots had been improperly excluded and that they would have changed the outcome if included.

The case was transferred to Atlanta's regional NLRB director, who ordered the additional votes counted. That brought the tally to a 10-10 tie, with one challenged ballot. The Atlanta NLRB regional director ordered the new election.

