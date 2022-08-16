Cheektowaga Starbucks won't unionize, as re-vote finishes in a tie

Now that a challenged vote has been counted, the Starbucks store at 1775 Walden Avenue in Cheektowaga will not be joining the Starbucks Workers United union.

The vote was tied 8-8, with an additional vote that was challenged by Starbucks as having been cast by someone who no longer worked at the company. The National Labor Relations Board opened that ballot Monday, which was determined to be a "no vote," meaning there were not enough votes in the union's favor.

Starbucks store re-vote ends in tie

That tally was a re-vote of an earlier election.

During the store's first election, the union prevailed with an 8-7 vote. Starbucks argued that several other ballots had been improperly excluded and that they would have changed the outcome if included.

The case was transferred to Atlanta's regional NLRB director, who ordered the additional votes counted. That brought the tally to a 10-10 tie, with one challenged ballot. The Atlanta NLRB regional director ordered the new election.