A New York City developer who grew up in Chautauqua County wants to revive a landmark waterfront building and former bar and music venue into a small business, retail and recreation hub that would include co-working space and vacation rentals.

Rahsaan Graham's Jade Empire is proposing to redevelop a 12,000-square-foot vacant building at 106-108 Fairmount Ave. in Jamestown, one block from the Chadakoin River.

Sign up for the Buffalo Next free newsletter The News' Buffalo Next team covers the changing Buffalo Niagara economy. Get the news in your inbox 5 days a week.

That is what he says is the "only undeveloped corner" at the city's "prime waterfront location," where the city is already emphasizing and investing heavily in new development around its access to nearby Chautauqua Lake, according to an application to the Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency for more than $590,000 in tax breaks.

Dubbed Prendergast Landing, the $2.23 million project would transform the building and two adjacent undeveloped parcels at the corner of Fairmount and West Eighth Street. It would feature retail space on the ground floor, including a cafe or coffee shop restaurant, an outfitter and a retail shop selling local products, "making it a new hub for family fun," the application added. About 30% of the project is considered retail.

On the second floor, the building would feature a small WeWork-style business office suite for entrepreneurs to share workspace, with small offices of 72 to 90 square feet, plus three short-term vacation or business trip rental apartments on the top floor.

The goal is to create "a thriving, family friendly destination and ultimately make a unique contribution to the effort to support local small businesses and improve Jamestown's economy," Graham wrote in the application. "Together, this five-part concept for renovation will truly reinvent the space and rejuvenate the community, and actively stimulate and grow the local economy."

Formerly home to Sky Bar and Joyce's Keg Room, the century-old building has been vacant for at least five years, but was owned by The Resource Center, which Graham said had planned to tear it down to make way for parking. After 18 months of negotiation, he bought the 0.11-acre vacant property in November 2020 for $27,500, and will lease the space to tenants.

He is asking for $89,252 in sales tax breaks and a 15-year "adaptive-reuse" payment-in-lieu-of-taxes on the property that would save another $501,046, but is not seeking mortgage-recording tax abatement.

According to the application, outside investors "are supporting the project because of the relationship they have with applicant," but Graham says the project is not feasible and would not go forward without CCIDA subsidies. He also argues that the project is expected to attract visitors from outside the region.

Total costs include $33,300 for demolition, $2 million for construction and renovation, $55,000 for site work and $115,750 for professional fees. The project will be funded with $187,500 from Empire State Development Corp., $224,900 from the city through the Jamestown Local Development Corp., Jamestown Renaissance Corp. and American Rescue Plan Act funds, $750,000 in other public agency loans, $808,900 in private loans and $260,000 in equity.

Graham has already spent $281,977 on the project, with about 90% of the site clearance work completed. He has hired local architect Chris Cooke and contractors, and, according to the application, he hopes to complete the project by February 2024, with occupancy by May 2024.

Local residents had started a social-media campaign to retain an old Coca-Cola sign on the side of the building – which was revealed after a billboard was removed – but Graham said the building would be power-washed as part of the rehab, erasing the sign.

"I love the sign. I like that vintage look. I'm not a Coke drinker, but that's besides the point," he said. "Because we have to redo the building, it's not going to stay."