Concerned by a shortage of shovel-ready development sites and fearful of losing future business prospects, the Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency this week agreed to acquire 149 acres just off the Thruway in the Town of Ripley.

The plan is to install the needed roads and sewers and utility lines on the site so that it can be quickly developed if a business comes along looking for a location for a larger-scale venture.

The CCIDA approved a two-phase proposal to buy a sprawling collection of properties behind the Regal Transportation Services trucking facilities, just off Exit 61 and 2.5 miles from the Pennsylvania border.

In the first phase of the deal, the CCIDA would buy 64.3 acres from four different property owners for $2 million, and then put in the infrastructure to make the land easily accessible and usable by future business owners or tenants. That would be followed by the second portion of another 85 acres, for another $2.2 million, with the infrastructure extended throughout the site.

The goal is to have the land readily available as an economic development tool should prospects come calling for large sites in the county, and to market it to potential businesses who may be looking to expand or relocate.

"I’ve been talking to the board for several years about the need for shovel-ready sites," CCIDA CEO Mark Geise told his agency's board. "It’s a need that’s prevalent throughout the state, especially in Chautauqua County."

Geise noted that a study by commercial real estate brokerage Newmark Frank, commissioned by Invest Buffalo Niagara, had previously cited the county as being "deplete of suitable development sites." The county's Mason Industrial Park in the Town of Ellicott has 66 acres available, but only about 40 are developable. General George Stoneman Industrial Park, in the Town of Busti, is full. Chadwick Bay Industrial Park in the Town of Sheridan has three parcels totaling 40 acres, but none of them are big.

Airport Hill Industrial Park near the Jamestown Airport has about 45 acres available. "But that's a lot of steep slopes and wetlands," Geise added.

"We can't respond to the many, many site requests that we get that are looking for larger sites," Geise said. "If someone comes along like an Amazon and needs a 100-acre site or a 50-acre site, we just don't have them."

The Ripley property's proximity to the highway makes it attractive for warehouse, distribution, or light-industrial uses, which are part of the county's targeted economic development strategy. The land was certified as shovel-ready almost a decade ago, and it was rezoned from agricultural to commercial less than two years ago, so general manufacturing, industrial parks and business parks are permitted there.

"It really checks most of the boxes," Geise added.

Besides the $4.2 million purchase price, plans call for spending $6.5 million to install a road that would run through the south end of the site, along with upgrading the electric, gas, water and sewer lines. In all, it's an $11.3 million project for CCIDA.

Funding will include $4.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act money, $830,000 in capital projects funding and $600,000 from CCIDA's own coffers, along with county funds. The agency is also seeking a $5 million state grant from the FAST-NY program, specifically designed to assist with preparing shovel-ready sites, and $2 million in congressionally directed funds.

Additionally, it plans to ask for $1 million from the Southern Tier West Regional Planning & Development Board and $852,000 from the Appalachian Regional Commission, through a POWER grant.

Plans call for closing the purchase in the first or second quarter of next year, completing infrastructure improvements by mid- to late 2024 or early 2025, and then starting to market the property.