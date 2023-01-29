 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chautauqua County offers support for downtown revitalization, Complete Streets efforts

Dunkirk-Complete Streets

Workers put up a new crosswalk sign in the City of Dunkirk as part of a Complete Streets initiative.

Communities in Chautauqua County will get another chance this year to work on plans to revitalize their downtowns and revamp their streetscapes with county assistance, after a successful year in which officials supported 13 priority projects to spur economic development in the Southern Tier.

The Chautauqua County Partnership for Economic Growth – an arm of the Chautauqua Region Economic Development Corp. – is again offering planning and funding support for municipalities that need help to create a Downtown Revitalization Master Plan or Complete Streets project. Both initiatives are designed to encourage new investment in local communities that will spruce up downtown cores, attract visitors and businesses, and create jobs.

Under the first program, the county and its consultants will provide assistance to one or two communities to undertake a master planning process to "cultivate a vision for the downtown" and select projects "that enliven their downtown." Those projects must be consistent with the goals of the state's NY Forward program and the Western New York Regional Economic Development Council.

Dunkirk-Complete Streets 2

New curbs, sidewalks and crosswalks are part of a Complete Streets initiative in the City of Dunkirk.

In turn, that will position those communities to seek state aid through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, NY Forward, Restore NY Communities, Regional Economic Development Council or Consolidated Funding Application.

The Complete Streets initiative will identify projects that enhance safety and access, build connections between key parts of a community for pedestrians, bicyclists, motorists and transit riders, and promote walking and other physical activity. The county could then provide technical assistance or funds to implement the specific projects, with grant awards ranging between $5,000 and $20,000, out of the total annual budget of $40,000.

“In 2022, the Partnership for Economic Growth supported 13 projects throughout the county, and based on the success of these initiatives, we are going to continue to provide support in 2023 for high priority projects designed to spur economic development within Chautauqua County,” said Mark Geise, deputy county executive for economic development.

He added, “These synergistic partnerships have proven to be an outstanding formula for leveraging other resources, thereby resulting in shared prosperity, and we are pleased to be supporting projects that build on the momentum we are creating throughout the county.”

Interested municipalities must submit an application online at chqpartnership.org/completestreetsfunding, by Feb. 27, at 4 p.m. For more information, go online to chqpartnership.org/completestreetsfunding, or contact Partnership Planning Manager Rebecca Wurster at 716-363-3620 or wursterr@chqgov.com.

