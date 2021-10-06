 Skip to main content
Chautauqua County firms get nearly $2M in funding for development projects
Jamestown Container Companies

The headquarters and operations of Jamestown Container Corp., in Falconer, in Chautauqua County.

 Google

Two Chautauqua County economic development agencies agreed to support nearly $2 million in grants and loans for three business projects that will support nearly $6 million in private investment in Falconer, Ellicott and Lakewood.

The County of Chautauqua Industrial Development Agency on Friday approved a $400,000 loan from the AL Tech Revolving Loan Fund to allow ZTS Development to buy the former Lexington Machining property at 201 Winchester Road in Lakewood.

Allan Steinberg's ZTS, a 17-year-old development firm that owns 30 buildings, plans to invest $1.1 million in the project and will lease the building as manufacturing space.

The county's AL Tech fund – which dates back to a 1975 federal grant used to support an employee-led company buyout – provides financing of up to 40% of eligible costs toward real estate, machinery, equipment and working capital for manufacturing ventures. The maximum loan is $1 million, with a maturity of seven to 20 years, and the projects must result in new jobs.

Additionally, the Chautauqua Region Economic Development Corp. will facilitate and administer a pair of deferred loans from the state Office of Community Renewal for Jamestown Container Corp. and Jamestown Advanced Products.

Jamestown Container will receive $500,000 toward a $1.6 million project in the Village of Falconer, where the company plans to upgrade its manufacturing and distribution operations, at its facility at 14 Deming Drive, and clean up some contamination. The state grant will pay for part of the machinery and equipment, along with working capital costs.

The 65-year-old company – which makes custom-designed corrugated boxes and other retail packaging – plans to retain 76 full-time employees, while adding 21 new full-time jobs.

Jamestown Advanced Products will get $750,000, as part of a $3 million investment in a new operations division in the Town of Ellicott. The company's new Homestead Implements group specializes in making high-quality three-point and front-end loader tractor attachments, and is introducing a new line of products for tractor dealers. It plans to use the state funds toward purchases of new machinery and equipment, but also plans to buy parts and inventory.

The family-owned company, founded in 1987, makes park, recreation and campground equipment, with expertise in design, welding and fabrication of steel products. Officials expect to create 55 new full-time equivalent jobs.

.”

In both cases, the state deferred loans can be converted into grants once the project goals are achieved.

“This OCR funding is a very impactful economic development tool," said Mark Geise, CEO of CREDC.

