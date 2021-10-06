Chautauqua County firms get nearly $2M in funding for development projects

Two Chautauqua County economic development agencies agreed to support nearly $2 million in grants and loans for three business projects that will support nearly $6 million in private investment in Falconer, Ellicott and Lakewood.

The County of Chautauqua Industrial Development Agency on Friday approved a $400,000 loan from the AL Tech Revolving Loan Fund to allow ZTS Development to buy the former Lexington Machining property at 201 Winchester Road in Lakewood.

Allan Steinberg's ZTS, a 17-year-old development firm that owns 30 buildings, plans to invest $1.1 million in the project and will lease the building as manufacturing space.

The county's AL Tech fund – which dates back to a 1975 federal grant used to support an employee-led company buyout – provides financing of up to 40% of eligible costs toward real estate, machinery, equipment and working capital for manufacturing ventures. The maximum loan is $1 million, with a maturity of seven to 20 years, and the projects must result in new jobs.

Additionally, the Chautauqua Region Economic Development Corp. will facilitate and administer a pair of deferred loans from the state Office of Community Renewal for Jamestown Container Corp. and Jamestown Advanced Products.