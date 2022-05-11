Chautauqua County backs solar-energy farm projects

There's a whole lot of sunlight shining in Chautauqua County these days, and the county wants to support it.

The Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency has given final or preliminary backing to tax-break requests for five solar-power projects valued at more than $23 million, which will generate more than 20 megawatts of electricity in all.

Sign up for the Buffalo Next free newsletter The News' Buffalo Next team covers the changing Buffalo Niagara economy. Get the news in your inbox 5 days a week.

Each of the projects is located in a different town, with three of the projects being developed by one company, Omni Navitis Solar Energy Development.

Omni received approval for a 5-megawatt project on 30 acres, located at 6036 Hartfield Stockton Road in Dewittville. The $5.045 million project would begin in the fall, with completion after six months. The CCIDA agreed to award $2.4 million in tax breaks to the projects, most through a 25-year reduction in property taxes.

Solar farm and energy storage project seeks Chautauqua County tax breaks The county's IDA is considering more than $70 million in tax breaks for a large-scale solar energy and storage project in Ripley, as well as a smaller community solar farm in Forestville.

The company also received preliminary authorization for a 5-megawatt solar farm on 32.67 acres, at 7820 Felton Road in Portland, and for a 3.33-megawatt project on 23 acres at 10256 Old Road in French Creek. Those two projects – valued at $5.045 million and $3.377 million – must still come back for final approvals.

Additionally, the development arm of Spain's RIC Energy plans to construct a 4.699-megawatt solar farm at 10026 Farel Road in Pomfret. The $5.6 million project was already approved by the town, with construction to begin in April 2023 and completion that fall.

Spanish firm seeks tax breaks for solar project in Chautauqua County RIC Development wants to construct a 3-megawatt solar array on 24.5 acres of forest land at 4545 Van Buren Road, currently owned by Pomfret Estates.

And New York City-based Delaware River Solar, through NY Hanover II LLC, intends to build a 2.2-megawatt system on Angell Road, near Hanover Road, in the Town of Hanover. The town approved a variance for the $3.9 million project, which will begin in the first or second quarter of 2023, and be operating by the fall or winter.

Canadian alternative energy producer plans solar farm in Pomfret Saturn Power Inc. of Baden, Ont., is seeking to erect a 3.5-megawatt solar array on a 35-acre agricultural field.

The CCIDA will consider property-tax breaks for RIC and Delaware River Solar.

Dual solar projects planned for Chautauqua County Dimension Renewable Energy, which develops community solar projects and utility energy storage systems, wants to put up a pair of solar-panel arrays on 44 acres of land it would purchase in the Town of Sheridan.

Loans

The agency also greenlighted a pair of AL Tech loans to support the redevelopment of the former Welch Administration Building in downtown Westfield and an investment by a Jamestown manufacturer.

Savarino seeks tax breaks for Welch's Building restoration project The $11.59 million plan by Savarino Companies and its partner, St. Louis-based RANT LLC, means the century-old building would no longer sit vacant or underused.

Savarino Cos. and RANT LLC are renovating the former grape cooperative's headquarters into affordable and market-rate apartments, plus commercial space. The $11.5 million project received tax breaks in December, but the developers needed an additional $475,000 to finance the property purchase. The 20-year loan was approved at 4% interest.

"We recognize the importance that this building has to the village, the town and the region, and we're looking forward to driving this project forward," said Savarino project development associate Joseph Quinn.

Meanwhile, International Ordinance – which previously obtained a Cares Act loan to buy an endo generator that would make its furnace run more efficiently – now needs to pay $233,000 to repair the furnace itself, which broke down as the new equipment was being shipped.

So the CCIDA agreed to provide a $90,000 loan at 4% for seven years, contingent on the firm also getting a $90,000 loan from the Jamestown Local Development Corp. and $50,000 in grants from the city and town.

Finally, the agency approved Economic Development Administration coronavirus relief loans of $125,000 for Artone Furnishings, $100,000 each for Heritage Ministries and Labyrinth Press Co. Inc., and $41,000 for Merritt Estate Winery. All are seven-year loans at 2.44%.

Buffalo Next Must-read local business coverage that exposes the trends, connects the dots and contextualizes the impact to Buffalo's economy. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.