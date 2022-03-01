Chase plans to open two bank branches in Buffalo area

The Chase name is about to return to Buffalo branch banking, after over two decades out of the market.

JPMorgan Chase has filed for regulatory approval to open two Chase branches: one at Sheridan Drive and Alberta Drive in Amherst, and one at Amherst Street and Bridgeman Street in Buffalo, across from a Wegmans supermarket.

“Branches remain critically important to customers and we continue to expand our branch footprint to new cities across the country," said Justin Page, a spokesman. "We do not have branches in some major markets like Buffalo, but hope to be there soon. ”

JPMorgan Chase did not say when it planned to open the two branches, or whether more locations would follow. Chase is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase.

The Chase name has been absent from Buffalo retail banking since 1999, when M&T Bank bought and rebranded Chase's seven local branches.

In 2000, Chase Manhattan bought J.P. Morgan & Co. in a blockbuster deal, creating the bank now called JPMorgan Chase. JPMorgan Chase has maintained a commercial banking presence in Buffalo, even without branches here.

