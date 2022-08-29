 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chase chooses Orchard Park for bank branch

Chase plans to open a branch in Orchard Park.

Another new Chase bank branch in the region is in the works, this one in Orchard Park.

The bank plans to open a location at Crossroads Centre, a retail plaza at Southwestern Boulevard and Orchard Park Road, according to a filing with federal regulators.

The retail and commercial bank business of JP Morgan Chase has already disclosed plans for four other branches in the region: two in Amherst, and one each in Buffalo and Depew.

The Chase name is returning to local branch banking after being absent since 1999.

