Charter Spectrum cable and Walt Disney Co. have reached a deal that will return channels like ESPN to Spectrum's approximately 15 million subscribers after a nearly two-week blackout over how much Disney's channels are worth and how to package them.

The blackout, which affected 1.5 million viewers in New York, has caused subscribers to miss programming since Aug. 31 on more than two dozen channels under the Disney umbrella, including the entire family of ESPN networks, Freeform, FX and National Geographic.

The deal comes the same day as the “Monday Night Football” game between the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets, which would have been missed by many fans across the country due to the blackout.

Bills fans in Buffalo did not have to worry about the season opener Monday against the Jets, though. That game is being simulcast on ESPN and ABC. It will to be be seen locally on ABC affiliate WKBW-TV (Channel 7).

Most people missed much of the U.S. Open, which ended over the weekend with the men's and women's singles championships and several collage football games.

“Our collective goal has always been to build an innovative model for the future," said Robert A. Iger, Disney CEO, and Chris Winfrey, Charter's CEO, in a joint statement.

"This deal recognizes both the continued value of linear television and the growing popularity of streaming services while addressing the evolving needs of our consumers," they said.

Gov. Kathy Hochul had also taken notice of the impact of the rift and on Friday directed the Department of Public Service to obtain refunds for consumers who have been left without the channels amid the carriage dispute between the two companies.

"Last week, I made it clear that if you pay for your cable bill, you deserve to get the services you pay for," Hochul said in a statement Monday. "I'm pleased that Disney and Charter have resolved their corporate dispute and resumed service for more than 1.5 million New York customers that lost access to ESPN and Disney-owned channels."

At the crux of the issue was companies moving content out of their linear channels and into their a la carte direct-to-consumer offerings, with fewer commercials and “permissive” password rules, as consumers move away from traditional cable and into streaming services, Spectrum has said. For Spectrum, those offerings fall under their "Select" packages.

Under the new deal, Spectrum cable will be able to offer customers a lineup of 19 networks from the Walt Disney Company.

Among the key deal points:

• In the coming months, the Disney+ Basic ad-supported offering will be provided to customers who purchase the Spectrum TV Select package, as part of a wholesale arrangement.

• ESPN+ will be provided to Spectrum TV Select Plus subscribers.

• The ESPN flagship direct-to-consumer service will be made available to Spectrum TV Select subscribers when it launches.

• Charter will maintain flexibility to offer a range of video packages at varying price points based upon different customer viewing preferences. However, networks that will no longer be included in Spectrum TV video packages include Baby TV, Disney Junior, Disney XD, Freeform, FXM, FXX, Nat Geo Wild and Nat Geo Mundo.

• Charter will also be able to offer Disney’s direct-to-consumer services to all its customers – in particular its large broadband-only customer base – for purchase at retail rates. These include Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+, as well as the Disney Bundle.