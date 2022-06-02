Charter School for Applied Technologies wants new athletic field

The Charter School for Applied Technologies wants to buy a city-owned sports field for use by its high school athletes, in a potential expansion that would enhance its sports offerings.

CSAT – with three campuses in the city for elementary, middle and high school grades – is talking to city officials about acquiring the J.H. Williams Field on Seabrook Street. That's adjacent to the school's fourth location, its Family Support Center at 317 Vulcan St.

CSAT would upgrade the field for its varsity soccer, baseball and softball teams, according to a letter from CSAT Superintendent Andrew Lyle to North District Common Council Member Joseph Golombek. Any property sale would have to be approved by the Council.

"We would like to provide our students with the ability to participate in athletics on fields close to our school," Lyle wrote. "At present, we have no outdoor fields nearby, necessitating busing of students to and from facilities which are far from our school."

