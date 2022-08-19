Chain reaction: Supply shortages lead to lasting changes for businesses

Chain reaction: Companies scrutinize supplier networks after disruptions

Businesses have learned some hard lessons during the pandemic.

A big one involves their supply chains, and disruptions in the flow of materials and products that they count on.

The issue leapt to the forefront with automobile production in the United States. Automakers couldn't get their hands on enough of the semiconductor chips that are integral to new vehicles, slowing shipments to dealers.

Baxter International has struggled to get enough chips for the infusion pumps it makes at its plant in Orleans County. The company had to put some workers on paid furlough for a few weeks earlier this summer because of that shortage.

But it's not just chips. John Scannell, president and CEO of Moog Inc., recently said supply chain issues pop up in all kinds of categories, from glue to plastic parts to bearings.

"It's a little bit like Whack-a-Mole," he said.

Supply chain disruptions haven't faded away, and some analysts don't expect the problems to be resolved until sometime in 2023. That's leading many businesses to take a closer look at weaknesses in their supply chains, and how to overcome them in the long run.

A common theme: the importance of diversifying. That can mean using multiple suppliers, and spreading out sourcing geographically.

"We need to continue with this agenda of diversifying supply chains with a sense of urgency," said Nallan Suresh, distinguished professor of operations management and strategy at the University at Buffalo's School of Management. "We may not be able to predict the next event, but we can at least predict the consequences proactively."

The pandemic exposed a major weakness, Suresh said during a recent discussion hosted by the Buffalo Niagara Partnership.

Just-in-time inventory management programs left companies without stockpiles of parts and goods to fall back on.

The push for the lowest-cost manufacturing increased the reliance on foreign suppliers, especially in China, which imposed sweeping lockdowns in its efforts to contain Covid, leading to severe production constraints.

"In retrospect, it looks like we've become a little too lean. It has come at the expense of flexibility and agility," Suresh said.

Before the pandemic struck, companies were accustomed to operating with minimal inventory and relying on just-in-time delivery. That system kept costs down and worked well – until the supply chain broke down.

"I think what's happened, particularly here in the U.S., is that we've put an awful lot of effort into the lean part in the last several decades," said Jack Ampuja, president and CEO of Supply Chain Optimizers. "Very, very lean to the point where when Covid came along, we didn't have the agility to respond. That's the basis of the problem."

Pre-pandemic, it would typically take 30 days for a container of goods shipped from China to get here, said David Galante, vice president of Speed Global Services. "Now we're seeing 45-, 75-day times, sometimes even greater than that, if you can find capacity on the vessels coming in."

Michael Durkin, president of Cobey Inc., an industrial equipment maker, said company officials now have to "get into on a daily basis nuances of orders we never have had to before. The days of putting something on order and expecting it to show up as promised are long gone.

"We get into details now not only of just expediting, but trying to help our suppliers to navigate which port to bring things into to avoid problems," Durkin said.

So what can businesses do about all this?

• Look at alternatives. "We've got a lot of our clients that are looking at doing some more nearshoring versus always trying to rely on China and pulling goods out of there where this a real backup," Galante said.

Knowing how reliable these suppliers are is the key, he said.

"I tell our clients to really explore what's out there," Galante said. "One provider may be excellent coming out of Europe versus out of China, and to really look at that."

• Stress tests. Banks already are subjected to "stress tests," which assess whether they are sufficiently capitalized to withstand a financial crisis.

"The supply chain folks have a lot to learn from the banking industry on this," Suresh said.

These "fire drills" can help businesses identify if their supply chains are up to snuff – before a real disruption occurs.

• Banding together. Smaller businesses may not have the same clout as their larger counterparts when it comes to getting orders filled and delivered. But smaller operations can team up for solutions like "co-loading," sharing space in a container for different orders, Ampuja said.

That approach requires information sharing and openness, "which isn't the way business always thinks," he said.

• New mindset. "I think many companies have learned their lesson," Ampuja said. "They're going to run with higher inventories. They're going to be opening more inventory locations closer to customers. Boards of directors are wiling to take higher logistics costs."

Ampuja said logistics costs in the United States rose 22% last year, far outstripping most companies' revenue increases.

"We're going to have to get used to living with higher costs," he said. "That's just a fact of life.

"It doesn't make sense to be lean if I've got no customers," Ampuja said.

