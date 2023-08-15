CertainTeed's Buffalo manufacturing operations have a new owner.

Oldcastle APG has acquired CertainTeed's fencing, railing and decking division, including its production at a plant in Lakeside Commerce Park in Buffalo. The deal did not encompass all of CertainTeed's businesses.

In the wake of the deal, CertainTeed's operations "will continue as normal at the facility in Buffalo," said Ken O’Neill, president of Barrette Outdoor Living, a division of Oldcastle APG.

"The site also provides us with a unique opportunity to further our ability to support our customers across the Northeast, Midwest and Canadian regions," O'Neill said. "The addition of the Buffalo plant to our national network is an important key in safeguarding our position as the top vinyl and aluminum fencing and railing provider in the country."

Oldcastle declined to reveal the purchase price. Its deal also included CertainTeed manufacturing operations at a plant in Utah.

CertainTeed, a building products company, is based in Pennsylvania. Its parent company is Saint-Gobain, headquartered in France. Atlanta-based Oldcastle is a subsidiary of CRH, a global building products company.

Oldcastle declined to say how many employees work at the Buffalo plant, but said it did not plan to make any changes in staffing at the facility.

The acquisition by Oldcastle did not appear to include the manufacturing facility itself; Oldcastle said it was "not in a position to comment" on its building ownership or occupancy practices.

"As a core asset for our manufacturing operations, the Buffalo facility will continue to serve as a key part of our business for the foreseeable future," the company said.

CertainTeed in 2005 moved its local operations from Cheektowaga to a newly built plant at 231 Ship Canal Parkway, becoming Lakeside Commerce Park's first tenant.

The developer of the building, Krog, sold the facility in 2016 to Cardinal Real Estate of Sherman Oaks, Calif., for $14.5 million. In 2021, Cardinal sold the property to Rochester-based investors for $14.5 million.