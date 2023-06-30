The company behind the remotely operated vehicle that found the debris from the missing Titan submersible has its operational base tucked away in a brick building that was once a county garage in East Aurora.

Here on Persons Street, one-third of a mile from Main Street, Pelagic Research Services operates within the same building as a law firm. A pet boutique and a repair shop are across the street.

Behind black overhead doors, Pelagic has a work area, a wood workbench and a small office, adorned with a whiteboard and a flat-screen TV.

On this Friday afternoon, reporters crowded inside, standing on the concrete floor where the company's remotely operated vehicle, the Odysseus 6K, would usually sit. That vehicle, which on June 22 descended 3,800 meters to the ocean floor in just 90 minutes and found the debris field not long after, is aboard three trucks and should arrive in East Aurora on Monday, Pelagic CEO Edward Cassano said.

Cassano, in describing an emotional, tiring mission, said his company is designed to support research and science at depth. Pelagic's primary market, in fact, is deep sea science, having worked with groups such as Ocean Networks Canada and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

But because the company has one of the few vehicles that can dive at depths of up to 6,000 meters – a vehicle that became operational in 2016 and was built by MPH Engineering in Largo, Fla. – Cassano and his team knew that, one day, a rescue call might come.

That call to Pelagic came at 5:45 p.m. June 18 from OceanGate Expeditions.

OceanGate had lost contact with its sub, with five people on board.

'Rescue turned into a recovery'

When Pelagic was asked to activate the Odysseus 6K, Cassano said the company assembled its team, with some heading directly to St. John's, Newfoundland, and others going to East Aurora.

That Monday, June 19, the team began packing and mobilizing Odysseus, with the equipment arriving by late afternoon to Buffalo Niagara International Airport, where two C-17 aircraft were waiting and a third was on the way.

By 4 a.m. June 20, the team began loading the equipment on the three C-17s and soon after departed, arriving in St. John's in the afternoon.

Within six hours, the Pelagic team and Odysseus were mobilized onto the Horizon Artic ship for the search-and-rescue mission. During transit, all Odysseus components were assembled and tested so it could get in the water as soon as it arrived at the last known location of Titan.

Upon arrival at the site early in the morning on June 22, Cassano said the Odysseus launched from the back deck and began descending to the seafloor, dropping at a rate of 35 meters a minute – faster than its normal rate of 25 meters a minute.

"Our plan of rescue was to immediately upon finding Titan latch onto her as quickly as possible, and begin recovery," Cassano said.

Not long after reaching the sea floor, however, Odysseus made the grim discovery of the debris field. The world soon learned that Titan had imploded, killing the five people on board.

"By 12 o'clock sadly, a rescue turned into a recovery," Cassano said.

For the next five or six days, Pelagic's nine-person crew focused on recovery operations, with Odysseus continuing to "operate 24/7 almost flawlessly" at 3,800 meters, Pelagic spokesperson Jeff Mahoney said.

'Our operational base'

Mahoney said Cassano co-founded Pelagic with Jim Sloan in Santa Barbara, Calif. And while Pelagic has a main mailing address of South Wellfleet, Mass. on its website, company officials reiterated several times Friday that East Aurora is its base of operations.

Asked why the company is in East Aurora, Cassano said if he had a "$1,000 for every time somebody asked me that question, I might be retired."

But the real reason seems to be that Jesse Doren, Pelagic's remotely operated vehicle manager and director of operations, lives in East Aurora, Cassano said. Doren wasn't available for an interview Friday, Mahoney said.

"We talked about people and the importance of people, the importance of keeping the equipment in a ready state, so it made total sense for us to be here and for it to be maintained and then operated from there," Cassano said. "So this is our operational base."

East Aurora resident Mike Ohlweiler, who bought the former Erie County garage in March 2020, said Pelagic was one of his first tenants, moving in by mid-2020. Ohlweiler said he didn't know Cassano or Doren before then but "we hit it off right away."

"They're great guys, and they're really dedicated to what they do," Ohlweiler said. "I've been able to see the things that they got going on every day in terms of rebuilding the craft, fixing it, maintaining it, going out on various missions. It's been cool to be part of and watch."

Cassano also mentioned that Pelagic is a "mobile system," as just evidenced by the company getting its team and equipment to Newfoundland in less than 30 hours.

"That's why we were successful in getting this system mobilized, to the airport, to St. John's, onto the ship, onto site, onto the seafloor," Cassano said.