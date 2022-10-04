Century-old Lafayette church to be demolished for redevelopment

A deteriorating early 20th-century chapel on Lafayette Avenue – built as a church but later occupied by the predecessor to Studio Arena Theatre – will be knocked down to make way for future redevelopment of the Upper West Side site.

The city Preservation Board last month acquiesced to a request by its owner, the Charismatic Center, to demolish the three-story mixed-use building at 303 Lafayette, which was originally constructed in 1907-1908.

But it's been vacant for some time, and its condition has degraded to the point that John Schenne, a civil engineer working for the owners, urged the city to condemn it. It is not landmarked or part of a historic district, Schenne noted.

"It is in poor condition and presents a grave hazard to surrounding buildings, street and sidewalk passersby and emergency personnel," he wrote in a letter to the board. "This building is not structurally sound, it is contaminated, and dangerous."

The building was originally built as Grace Universalist Church, which was formed in 1891 but later merged with the Unitarian Universalist Church at Elmwood Avenue and West Ferry Street, according to historical records included with the application.

The building was later occupied by the Studio Theater School – later Studio Arena – during the 1940s and 1950s, when the church's apse was replaced with the larger brick stage house.

Michigan Street church addition approved

The Preservation Board also gave approval to plans for an addition to the historic Michigan Street Baptist Church – to allow for accessible bathrooms and an elevator to the upper level.

Owned by the Buffalo Niagara Freedom Coalition, the national landmark building is primarily used as a museum about the Underground Railroad and the Civil Rights movement, but is also associated with Light of the World Missions congregation.

The project – partly funded by Empire State Development Corp. – will create an addition to the side of the building at 511 Michigan Ave. That would re-create a "typical structure that would have existed in the neighborhood" and would "repopulate" part of the streetscape that was long since removed, according to a letter to the Preservation Board from Foil-Albert Associates project architect Deborah J. Siener.

It would include a stone basement and brick first floor, similar to what would have been used in the 1800s. And it would feature a dark bronze connector or "hyphen" between old and new structures, designed to fade into the background like an alley, similar to what is being done at the Colored Musicians Club across the street.