Centivo is growing. It's raising big money. And it's based in Buffalo

"Our whole mission is, can we build a health plan for mid-sized to large employers?" he said. "And the core principle is, can it be done in a way that any member of that plan can afford their health care?"

Now potential investors now have results to judge for themselves, he said.

"We've had investors and others tracking us for a while and once that data became available, they said, 'Look, it's time to go faster and see if we can make a bigger impact with all the folks who can't afford their health care.' " Subramanian said. "That's been the mission from day one and now we have sort of the firepower to help more people."

Centivo's growth has had spinoff effects.

Buffalo-based Rand Capital was an original investor in Centivo in 2017.

"After investing in three rounds of equity, we took the opportunity to exit the company and wish the Centivo team continued success as they deliver on their vision of a health plan people can actually afford to use," said Allen "Pete" Grum, the president and CEO of Rand.

Rand expects to record a gain of $1.6 million in the third quarter with its exit.

Looking forward