Construction crews will begin mobilizing on-site for the conversion of LaSalle Park into the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park within the next 60 days, with a goal of starting actual work by late June, a senior official with Gilbane Building Co. said Tuesday.

John K.S. Cleary, senior project executive for upstate at Gilbane and head of the firm’s Buffalo office, said the initial stages of the $110 million project will be divided into three scopes of work, targeting the new pedestrian bridge over the Niagara Thruway or I-190, the core of the park, and the shoreline.

Sign up for the Buffalo Next free newsletter The News' Buffalo Next team covers the changing Buffalo Niagara economy. Get the news in your inbox 5 days a week.

Crews already have been taking down trees in the park to clear the way for the upcoming work. The first trees to come down have been in areas that are involved in the first phase of the project.

Gilbane, which is the construction manager for the entire project under a contract with the Buffalo Urban Development Corp., has been issuing bid packages, adjusting the scope of work, and working to identify subcontractors for the various components.

Cleary said the firm has essentially selected a minority-owned business for the bridge work, which Gilbane hopes to have installed by July 2024.

For the core of the park – including the sledding hill, ball fields, and grading or earthwork – the company is examining bids and tweaking the plan. A women-owned business has been identified for the landscaping and earthwork, but “it’s a very active, fluid scenario for this phase,” Cleary said.

Finally, there’s the marine work that includes the shoreline and excavation, as well as resiliency efforts to protect the park behind the waterline. Experts are evaluating what material can be left and what can be reused after dredging.

“There’s a lot of technical aspects to the marine scope,” Cleary said.

Construction fencing will go up shortly around the park, which will be mostly closed during the project, after it suffered damage during the winter blizzards and ice storm. Rather than make repairs and then tearing it up again, the city decided to just close off the park because it’s not safe, Cleary said.

“As we saw with this past winter in December, we have to protect the shoreline. That is of paramount importance,” he said. “It’s one of the largest civil projects the city of Buffalo has seen, so we want to make sure we get it right.”