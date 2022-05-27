 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cedarland takes aim at first industrial project, with potential $60M price tag

Rano Park-25 Rano corner view

A proposed new industrial project by Cedarland Development Group at 25 Rano St. in Black Rock, dubbed Rano Park.

 Cedarland Development Group
Not content with having three housing and mixed-use projects already underway in Buffalo, Cedarland Development is ready to undertake its first large industrial venture, with plans for a complex in Black Rock that could cost as much as $60 million.

The real estate firm owned and led by Dr. Fadi Dagher and his son, Kevin, is proposing to create a major manufacturing or warehouse building on Rano Street, with potentially up to 250,000 square feet of space for lease. A separate office building on site would contain at least 8,500 square feet.

The Rano Park project would be designed to address a significant gap in available industrial space in the area, which is posing a challenge for both businesses seeking to grow and economic development leaders trying to lure new employers. Cedarland officials said they believe the new development could fill a void in the community and bring hundreds of jobs to Buffalo once a tenant is secured.

"Our goal is to bring a large-scale, light manufacturing business that's growing in Buffalo or new to the city," said Kevin Dagher, the firm's vice president.

But the new Class A facility would not go up until Cedarland has one or more tenants lined up, and it would be built to fit specific needs. That means it won't add to the "move-in-ready" inventory of space for immediate needs, although Cedarland plans to be prepared to move fast.

Rano Park-25 Rano aerial

An aerial rendering of a proposed new industrial project by Cedarland Development Group at 25 Rano St. in Black Rock, dubbed Rano Park.

"Our goal is to market this property now, find the right user, and build it around what they need," Dagher said. "The design and layout is going to stay consistent, but the size will depend on the ultimate user, and the project cost depends on the size and the use as well."

Dagher said the firm has not yet had any inquiries, but plans to meet shortly with officials from Invest Buffalo Niagara and the Buffalo Niagara Partnership, as part of efforts to market the project and ensure it meets regional needs. "Our goal is to have somebody lined up this year and start construction next year," he said.

If that doesn't work, though, Cedarland will look at other potential options for the site, such as mixed-use or residential development.

"We're committed to doing something there," Kevin Dagher said. "It's a really good location."

Rano Park-25 Rano park view

A rendering of the park area of a proposed new industrial project by Cedarland Development Group at 25 Rano St. in Black Rock, dubbed Rano Park.

Cedarland on Wednesday bought the 8.5-acre property at 25 Rano St., paying $1.06 million to former owner Jim Jerge's Rano Development. Jerge had acquired the manufacturing property for just $20,000 in March 2015 from Marlette Plating Co., a defunct century-old metal finisher that used to do nickel and chrome plating on bumpers and exhaust pipes for large trucks and carmakers like Pierce-Arrow and Thomas Flyer. It closed in 2008.

The project – which would be designed to comply with the Green Code – will seek to achieve the state's sustainable energy goals as a net-zero site, with a separate but onsite green-energy production facility to produce all of its power needs.

Items and services you shouldn't skimp on

