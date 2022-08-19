Cedarland Development plans to redevelop former Eckhardt's department store on Broadway

Cedarland Development Corp. is moving forward with a plan to convert the former Eckhardt's and Kobacker's department store on Broadway into an $11.65 million project featuring affordable housing as well as a low-cost day care and an indoor urban farm.

That would restore a long-vacant but prominent structure in the heart of the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood, bringing not only new tenants but also 38 jobs and children to the former retail store-turned-office building, near one of the most visible intersections in East Buffalo.

"It's such a beautiful building, such an important building in the community," said Kevin Dagher, vice president of Cedarland, which was formed by his father, Dr. Fadi Dagher. "It's definitely going to be a catalyst for the community and make an impact on that corner."

To support the project, Cedarland is seeking nearly $600,000 in tax breaks from the Erie County Industrial Development Agency, along with a separate property tax break from the city through the state's program for adaptive reuse of historic properties.

Located near Broadway and Fillmore Avenue, the sleek art moderne-style building was built in 1940 for John H. Eckhardt, owner of Eckhardt's Department Store, which had operated at the corner since the 1880s. It later housed the Kobacker's and Sears department stores, and then a state Labor Department office from 1960 until 2004.

It's been vacant for 18 years.

The developer plans to turn the 52,635-square-foot building at 950 Broadway into 28 affordable apartments, plus 22,452 square feet of commercial and retail space on the ground floor. It will include 10 studio apartments of 450 square feet each, 14 one-bedroom units of 660 square feet each, and four two-bedroom apartments at 880 square feet.

The apartments are targeted at households earning no more than 60%, 70% or 80% of the area median income, depending on the unit. That equates to monthly rents ranging from $840 to $1,457.

The building also will house a new Head Start day care run by the Community Action Organization. CAO will lease 12,305 square feet of space for 10 years – 25% of the building. The free day care will serve 55 children from low-income households, and will employ 29 people from the neighborhood.

And Cedarland is adding a new indoor urban garden in the basement, teaming up with an agricultural consulting firm from New York City that specializes in urban farms.

The startup Buffalo Urban Farm will lease 8,000 square feet of space, or 20% of the building, mostly to grow the food but also to package its products. It will also supply lunches for the CAO day care, and will employ nine people.

. Cedarland also received $427,000 from the state's Downtown Revitalization Initiative, to offset costs for the day care. It also will seek $3.54 million in historic tax credits.

Cedarland says it needs the IDA tax breaks to make the project viable because of rising construction and interest costs.

"The project is less feasible as time goes on due to market conditions," Cedarland wrote.

Cedarland will seek site plan approval from the city next month, and hopes to start construction by Nov. 21, with completion by mid-September of 2023.