 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Cedarland buys three Allentown apartment buildings

  • Updated
  • 0
26 Irving

26 Irving Place.

 Cedarland Development Group
Support this work for $1 a month

Cedarland Development Group, owned by Dr. Fadi Dagher and Kevin Dagher, has purchased three historic Allentown apartment buildings with 35 units, paying $4 million for a portfolio that includes a building once owned by the neighborhood’s namesake.

The purchase from Azzaher Real Estate and 273 Richmond LLC includes:

  • A 12,136-square-foot building at 26 Irving Place, with 15 apartments
  • A 14,827-square-foot building at 273 Richmond Ave., with 12 units
  • An 8,499-square-foot building at 159 College St., with eight apartments

The buildings include studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month
159 College

159 College St.

The deal marks the first time that Cedarland allowed community members to participate in one of its deals, with 10 local investors using its investment platform through Cedarland Capital.

Cedarland – which is currently building the 38-unit Michigan Place Apartments at the corner of Michigan Avenue and Best Street, and previously built The Grid on Main Street – said it plans some renovation work to "highlight the character of the properties while bringing each unit up to date with interior and exterior updates."

People are also reading…

The firm is also undertaking several other residential, mixed-use and industrial projects in the city.

273 Richmond

273 Richmond Ave.

“We have always seen the utmost potential in Buffalo and look forward to expanding our reach by continuing to fix properties, add new development, and invest back into our community,” said Kevin Dagher, Cedarland's vice president, and son of Dr. Dagher.

The Irving Place building was once owned by Lewis F. Allen, uncle of former President Grover Cleveland, and namesake of Allentown. And 273 Richmond was once owned by Joseph Dart, who invested the machine-powered grain elevator that was used worldwide and drove the city's earlier economic growth.

0 Comments

Tags

Buffalo Next

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The Grid apartment project

The Grid apartment project

Cedarland Development Group is planning to open the Grid apartments in the fall at 1155 Main St. in Buffalo. See photos of the construction fr…

Construction activity starts back up – slowly

Construction activity starts back up – slowly

The sounds of excavators, backhoes, hammers and drills are coming back, and no one could be happier than homebuilder Phil Nanula. He’s been lobbying heavily to get his company’s projects back on track. After almost two months with little to no work being done on houses – many already sold to buyers – Nanula’s crews were already ramping up

New building with 217 apartments coming to Main Street near Medical Campus

New building with 217 apartments coming to Main Street near Medical Campus

Dr. Fadi Dagher is putting himself on the grid – so to speak. Dagher’s Cedarland Development Group, in partnership with a Utah developer, has broken ground on a major new residential project in the city. Located on the site of a former run-down motel just north of the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus, the $35 million project is designed to

Surgeon-turned-developer gains key approval for upscale East Amherst apartments

A transplant surgeon who is quietly becoming a major developer in the Buffalo area has received the final approvals he needs to build an upscale apartment complex on Transit Road in East Amherst. The Amherst Planning Board last week approved the site plan application for Dr. Fadi Dagher’s Creek View Luxury Apartments and determined the $4 million project would

Developer seeks final approval for upscale East Amherst apartments

A transplant surgeon-turned-developer is seeking the final approvals he needs to move forward with an 18-unit, upscale apartment complex in East Amherst. Dr. Fadi Dagher plans to put up a two-story, multifamily building at 9150 Transit Road, just north of the Transit Valley Country Club and next to Grover’s Bar & Grill. All but two would be two-bedroom units,

Watch Now: Related Video

Shea's revives $26M plan for five-story addition with new elevators, concessions, bathrooms

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News