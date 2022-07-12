Cedarland buys three Allentown apartment buildings

Cedarland Development Group, owned by Dr. Fadi Dagher and Kevin Dagher, has purchased three historic Allentown apartment buildings with 35 units, paying $4 million for a portfolio that includes a building once owned by the neighborhood’s namesake.

The purchase from Azzaher Real Estate and 273 Richmond LLC includes:

A 12,136-square-foot building at 26 Irving Place, with 15 apartments

A 14,827-square-foot building at 273 Richmond Ave., with 12 units

An 8,499-square-foot building at 159 College St., with eight apartments

The buildings include studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments.

The deal marks the first time that Cedarland allowed community members to participate in one of its deals, with 10 local investors using its investment platform through Cedarland Capital.

Cedarland – which is currently building the 38-unit Michigan Place Apartments at the corner of Michigan Avenue and Best Street, and previously built The Grid on Main Street – said it plans some renovation work to "highlight the character of the properties while bringing each unit up to date with interior and exterior updates."

The firm is also undertaking several other residential, mixed-use and industrial projects in the city.

“We have always seen the utmost potential in Buffalo and look forward to expanding our reach by continuing to fix properties, add new development, and invest back into our community,” said Kevin Dagher, Cedarland's vice president, and son of Dr. Dagher.

The Irving Place building was once owned by Lewis F. Allen, uncle of former President Grover Cleveland, and namesake of Allentown. And 273 Richmond was once owned by Joseph Dart, who invested the machine-powered grain elevator that was used worldwide and drove the city's earlier economic growth.