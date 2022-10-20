Cedarland buys former Emerald South nursing home

It was once considered one of the region's most troubled nursing homes – associated with the deaths of two former residents – but now after two donations and two sales, the former Emerald South Nursing and Rehabilitation Center has been acquired as part of a $15 million plan to convert it into apartments.

Dr. Fadi Dagher's Cedarland Development Group purchased the four-story building at 1175 Delaware Ave. from a Maryland investor, paying $2.33 million. The 1.2-acre property had most recently been owned by WNYRT LLC, controlled by Meeiling Lu of Essex, Md.

Sign up for the Buffalo Next free newsletter The News' Buffalo Next team covers the changing Buffalo Niagara economy. Get the news in your inbox 5 days a week.

Cedarland plans to transform the 54,540-square-foot building into more than 70 apartments, citing its "tremendous potential" because of its location near Gates Circle and next to Canisius High School. It's the developer's first project on Delaware Avenue, after pursuing other redevelopments on Main Street, Waterfront Village and the East Side.

“It is our mission to revive vacant properties in Buffalo with new life," said Dagher, president of the firm.

Cedarland – which is working on a new apartment complex called Michigan Place, to open in February at 1145 Michigan Ave. – plans to name its newest project as Delaware Place. Plans call for restoring the brick exterior and improving the facade, with "luxury amenity spaces curated for relaxation and entertainment," the firm said in a statement.

“We have always dreamed about the opportunity to transform a property on Delaware Avenue," said Cedarland Vice President, Kevin Dagher, son of Dr. Dagher. "Delaware Place will be restored into luxury apartments that will push the boundary of quality apartment rentals in Buffalo.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The firm plans to start pulling together its development team and partners over the next few months, with a goal of starting work in the middle of 2023.

Built in 1973 and originally called Hawthorne Health and then Presbyterian Home, the 75-room, 122-bed nursing home and another facility in Tonawanda were once owned by Presbyterian Senior Care of Western New York Inc., until the state Health Department in 2012 appointed a company owned by Benjamin Landa of Long Island as receiver because both facilities had been losing money.

Landa's company ran them for a year as receiver, and then a company owned by his wife, Judy, and a New York City-area partner bought both nursing homes from Presbyterian Senior Care for $2.6 million. The Delaware Avenue facility was renamed as Emerald South.

But as the Landas sought to cut costs and increase revenues, the number of complaints increased, state quality ratings fell, and state regulators issued citations and fines. A female resident was beaten to death by another resident in the third-floor dementia unit in 2016, and an 87-year-old resident fell to his death in June 2018.

The state ultimately appointed another operator, Grand Healthcare Systems, as receiver for both Emerald facilities. Grand purchased Emerald North and land at 1205 Delaware, along with the operating licenses for both facilities, but closed Emerald South in January 2019.

The Landas – who still owned the property through 1175 Delaware Avenue Realty – then donated the boarded-up Emerald South to Chabad of Buffalo, an ultra-Orthodox Jewish religious outreach organization, in November 2019. But Chabad donated it back to them the following June. The Landas then sold it to Lu's WNYRT in November 2021 for $1.2 million, followed by the newest deal a year later.