CBRE study finds tight industrial vacancy rate, improving office and retail sectors

"Industrial has been nothing short of remarkable in 2021 with record high asking rents and limited supply," wrote CBRE's Lida Eberz, who handles that sector.

Industrial

The Buffalo Niagara region's industrial vacancy rate was lower than the nation for the 18th straight year, and it's also lower than that of Cleveland, Pittsburgh and Rochester. Only Toronto has less available space.

Nearly 1.29 million square feet of local industrial space was filled last year, while 357,803 square feet is under construction. And just 1.03 million square feet is now open for occupancy.

Office

The region's commercial office market was a surprisingly strong performer last year, in spite of the continued impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and extended "work-from-home" policies, CBRE said.

According to the study, the market absorbed 323,139 square feet of empty space last year – particularly in downtown Buffalo – as momentum built for a gradual return to work by large office users.