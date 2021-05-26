Cazenovia Park to get facelift, demos pending for West Side housing project

Cazenovia Park is getting a bit of a facelift.

The city's Department of Public Works is planning to rebuild and realign some of the asphalt paths at the South Buffalo park, while also removing concrete steps in two places and replacing that with lawn.

The paths are buckled and uneven in places, so the $200,000 improvement project will fix those problems.

The plan will be reviewed Thursday by the Buffalo Preservation Board, along with several unrelated demolition requests.

Hispanics United wants to tear down a wood-framed house at 50 West St., dating from 1902, and a mixed-use commercial and residential building at 272 Virginia St., dating from 1890. Both demolitions are part of the nonprofit's La Plaza de Virginia affordable housing development.

That $17.1 million project, with construction began in February, will feature 46 one-bedroom apartments for seniors age 55 and older, with incomes at or below 60% of the area median income.

Located at 254 Virginia St., the 60,000-square-foot project will consist of a three-story building on just over a half-acre of land.