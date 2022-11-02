 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cattaraugus County campground owners seek tax breaks from county IDA for upgrades

  • 0
Ischua Creek

The sun sets behind the hills along Route 16 on March 4, 2021, casting a warm glow on a portion of Ischua Creek, a 20-mile freestone stream.

 Buffalo News file photo
Support this work for $1 a month

The new owner of a Southern Tier campground is seeking tax breaks for a project it hopes will attract more tourists by upgrading the facilities with a new recreation hall, kitchen, roads and better electrical service.

Campground Adventures, owned by Malgorzata Kurtyko of Lancaster, is asking the County of Cattaraugus Industrial Development Agency to provide subsidies for its $115,000 investment in the former Valley View Campground, located at 5811 Route 16 in Ischua, about 13 miles north of Olean.

The 36-acre family-owned campground on the banks of the Ischua Creek has been in business for over 50 years, although it has been closed for most of the last year.

It was purchased in 2021 by the group led by Kurtyko, which wants to make "some key and needed upgrades to the grounds and the infrastructure," according to the CCIDA.

People are also reading…

That includes building an 1,800-square-foot metal-barn recreation hall; adding a 288-square-foot office at the lower campground entrance, using a converted Amish shed; and creating a community kitchen with outdoor eating area next to the bathhouse.

Work would also include replacement and upgrades to the electric service and water lines, improvements to existing roads, and the installation of new roads at the lower campground where there are none now.

The first phase of electrical work and water line upgrades is already done, but the rest of the work would be completed by May 2023. The owners are asking for $6,000 in sales tax relief and a property tax break, citing the "unexpected rising costs of materials, labor and inflation" and the need for tourism for a community that "is currently struggling and located in an impoverished area."

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Erie County Real Estate Transactions

Erie County Real Estate Transactions

Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending Jan. 24. AKRON • 54 East Ave., Kathryn L. Johnson to Nicole K. Harvey, $150,000. ALDEN • 1583 Sandridge Road, Alan Fisher; Jennifer Fisher to Vincent Parisi, $222,000. • 12607 Broadway, Burt Pfitzinger; Paullette Pfitzinger to Bethany Pfitzinger;

Erie County Real Estate Transactions

Erie County Real Estate Transactions

Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending Nov. 29. ALDEN • 154 Three Rod Road, Cheryl Brueggeman; Cynthia Kolb; Sandra Schmidbuaer to Brandon Becker; Kelsey Snyder, $259,900. • 13010 West Main St., Deborah A. Kicior; Thomas M. Kicior to Anthony J. Alu; Karen Alu, $215,000.

Erie County Real Estate Transactions

Erie County Real Estate Transactions

Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending Aug. 31. AKRON • 216 East Ave., Ann M. Susfolk; Ann M. Tullar to Maegan L. Zobel, $149,900. ALDEN • 11366 Westwood Road, Barbara N. Baker; Terry L. Blair; Nancy M. Galanis; Susan J. Hannel; Sandra L. Luderman;

Niagara County Real Estate Transactions

Niagara County Real Estate Transactions

Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Niagara County clerk’s office for the week ending April 14, 2017. CAMBRIA • Northway Drive, Patsy J. Pearson; Warren D. Pearson to Harry R. Sheppard; Karen M. Sheppard, $79,900. LEWISTON • Creek Rd Extension, Susan H. Seiwell to Ashley Goodrich; Nicholas J. Walter, $139,900. • 1137

Erie County Real Estate Transactions

ALDEN • 13649 North Road, L. Mark Stainbrook; Catherine S. Stainbrook to Luke Slojkowski; Erika Slojkowski, $240,000. • 12043 Westwood Road, John D. Pietrantone to Kathryn E. Helmicki; James A. Helmicki, $19,500. AMHERST Highest price: $12,569,224 Average price: $359,446 Median price: $155,000 Number of Sales: 65 • 256 Meyer Road, Ridge Lea Associates to Benderson 85-1 Trust 101485; 570

Watch Now: Related Video

The U.S. cities where home prices are dropping the most

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News