Cattaraugus County campground owners seek tax breaks from county IDA for upgrades

The new owner of a Southern Tier campground is seeking tax breaks for a project it hopes will attract more tourists by upgrading the facilities with a new recreation hall, kitchen, roads and better electrical service.

Campground Adventures, owned by Malgorzata Kurtyko of Lancaster, is asking the County of Cattaraugus Industrial Development Agency to provide subsidies for its $115,000 investment in the former Valley View Campground, located at 5811 Route 16 in Ischua, about 13 miles north of Olean.

The 36-acre family-owned campground on the banks of the Ischua Creek has been in business for over 50 years, although it has been closed for most of the last year.

It was purchased in 2021 by the group led by Kurtyko, which wants to make "some key and needed upgrades to the grounds and the infrastructure," according to the CCIDA.

That includes building an 1,800-square-foot metal-barn recreation hall; adding a 288-square-foot office at the lower campground entrance, using a converted Amish shed; and creating a community kitchen with outdoor eating area next to the bathhouse.

Work would also include replacement and upgrades to the electric service and water lines, improvements to existing roads, and the installation of new roads at the lower campground where there are none now.

The first phase of electrical work and water line upgrades is already done, but the rest of the work would be completed by May 2023. The owners are asking for $6,000 in sales tax relief and a property tax break, citing the "unexpected rising costs of materials, labor and inflation" and the need for tourism for a community that "is currently struggling and located in an impoverished area."