Catholic Health, union to meet Tuesday as Mercy Hospital strike continues

“Our No. 1 priority has been negotiating a fair contract that will alleviate the staffing crisis that is wreaking havoc on our hospitals and our community, and we’re glad that Catholic Health is ready to get back to the table and work with us to do that," Hayes said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Agreeing to meet in person – something that was done through federal mediators, Catholic Health said – represents progress in negotiations that had stalled since the strike began at 6 a.m. Friday.

At Mercy Hospital, union workers picketed Monday outside the facility's various entrances, getting the occasional honk from a passing car and engaging in various chants while they walked the line.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said Monday that the strike "needs to get resolved quickly," pointing to the temporary loss of hospital beds at Mercy Hospital and the strain of some patients being diverted to other facilities in the region.

Poloncarz, when asked about the strike during a news conference on his proposed budget, said he has discussed the dispute with Gov. Kathy Hochul and Kathryn Garcia, Hochul's director of state operations.