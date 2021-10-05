Catholic Health, union return to the table: 'Staffing is really our core issue'

Catholic Health System and the union representing about 2,500 of its workers got back to the bargaining table Tuesday, engaging in what both sides said were productive discussions amid the fifth day of a strike at Mercy Hospital in South Buffalo.

But a labor agreement doesn't sound imminent.

In a news conference Tuesday evening outside the Gateway Building in Hamburg, where the talks took place, Communications Workers of America area director Debora Hayes said the union and Catholic Health met at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday and negotiated for most of the day. Just prior to speaking with reporters at 6:30 p.m., Hayes said the union sent Catholic Health a "comprehensive economic package proposal." Staffing, which remains the union's core issue, was not included in that package, Hayes said, because the CWA is awaiting further information before it can draft a proposal.

Asked for a timeline on when she thinks a deal can be reached, Hayes didn't wish to speculate but felt comfortable saying she didn't think an agreement will be reached Wednesday.