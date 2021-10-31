Catholic Health to stop paying health insurance for striking workers at Mercy Hospital

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The day started with a glimmer of progress, with the CWA informing its members that the two sides "were very close to reaching an agreement" after an all-night bargaining session that concluded at 6 a.m.

Catholic Health echoed that at midday Sunday, mentioning that the two sides met through much of the weekend and appeared close to a tentative agreement on several occasions before "talks broke down again." In fact, Catholic Health's news release around noon Sunday said the health system was temporarily holding off on sending notices to workers about how to continue coverage of health care benefits through federal COBRA legislation "as a show of good faith that this agreement will be reached."

Roughly three hours later, however, Catholic Health announced it had started sending the notices to striking workers.

The health system appeared frustrated that the CWA planned to rest up Sunday and resume bargaining Monday, rather than continue to press toward an agreement. Catholic Health said it had previously advised the CWA that if an agreement was not reached by Saturday, it would begin sending the notices to workers.

"We had hoped to have a tentative agreement today, but since there was no bargaining that was not possible," Catholic Health spokesperson JoAnn Cavanaugh said in an email Sunday.

