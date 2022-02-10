 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Catholic Health to resume limited hospital visitation as wave of Covid-19 cases declines
Kenmore Mercy HOSPITAL tents Covid-19 2020 HICKEY (copy)

A March 2020 file photo outside Kenmore Mercy Hospital.

 John Hickey/News file photo

Catholic Health System is resuming limited visitation at its hospitals as the current wave of Covid-19 cases eases.

Starting Friday, the health system will allow non-Covid patients in its hospitals to have one visitor at a time during reduced hours. 

Hospital visitor hours will be from noon to 6 p.m. daily at Kenmore Mercy Hospital, Mercy Hospital of Buffalo, Mount St. Mary’s Hospital and Sisters of Charity Hospital's Main Street and St. Joseph campuses.

In-person visitation is not permitted for Covid patients, except for end-of-life situations.

Throughout the pandemic, hospital visitation policies have been dictated by the waves of Covid-19. For instance, in late November as the Delta variant was squeezing capacity at local hospitals, Catholic Health limited visitation. Then, on Jan. 14 as Omicron cases spiked and hospitalizations hit new peaks, Catholic Health suspended visitations at its hospitals with few exceptions. 

Catholic Health said exceptions to the visitation policy will be made in certain circumstances, such as for patients receiving end-of-life care; birth partners for maternity patients; and essential support people for patients with special needs. 

Emergency department and surgical patients may have one support person accompany them to the hospital with certain limitations. All visitors will be subject to a verbal health screening, temperature scan and other infection-control protocols.

While the state indoor business mask or vaccine requirement was lifted Thursday, New York still mandates masks be worn in health care settings such as hospitals and nursing homes.

Detailed visitor guidelines are available at chsbuffalo.org/visitor-guidelines.

Jon Harris can be reached at 716-849-3482 or jharris@buffnews.com. Follow him on Twitter at @ByJonHarris.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

Reporter

I'm a Genesee County native and Syracuse University grad who covered business at the (Binghamton) Press & Sun-Bulletin and at The Morning Call in Allentown, Pennsylvania. I joined The Buffalo News in September 2021, covering the business of health care.

