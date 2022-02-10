Catholic Health to resume limited hospital visitation as wave of Covid-19 cases declines

Catholic Health System is resuming limited visitation at its hospitals as the current wave of Covid-19 cases eases.

Starting Friday, the health system will allow non-Covid patients in its hospitals to have one visitor at a time during reduced hours.

Hospital visitor hours will be from noon to 6 p.m. daily at Kenmore Mercy Hospital, Mercy Hospital of Buffalo, Mount St. Mary’s Hospital and Sisters of Charity Hospital's Main Street and St. Joseph campuses.

In-person visitation is not permitted for Covid patients, except for end-of-life situations.

Throughout the pandemic, hospital visitation policies have been dictated by the waves of Covid-19. For instance, in late November as the Delta variant was squeezing capacity at local hospitals, Catholic Health limited visitation. Then, on Jan. 14 as Omicron cases spiked and hospitalizations hit new peaks, Catholic Health suspended visitations at its hospitals with few exceptions.

Catholic Health said exceptions to the visitation policy will be made in certain circumstances, such as for patients receiving end-of-life care; birth partners for maternity patients; and essential support people for patients with special needs.