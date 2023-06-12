Catholic Health System late Monday announced a "reconfiguration plan" that will shift maternity and surgical services away from Mount St. Mary's Hospital in Lewiston as health care continues to change and the health system seeks to right-size services amid recent financial losses.

The plan, which will occur over the next few weeks, calls for creating a neighborhood hospital model at Mount St. Mary's, similar to what Catholic Health is building at the new $62 million Lockport Memorial Hospital in the eastern portion of Niagara County.

As part of that, Catholic Health said it will reduce the Lewiston hospital's inpatient medical beds and transition surgery, maternity, dialysis and gastrointestinal services to other Catholic Health hospitals. Once the reconfiguration is done, Mount St. Mary's will have 20 to 30 beds between inpatient medical and the intensive care unit, compared with about 40 of those beds today, spokesperson JoAnn Cavanaugh said. On top of that, the hospital's 69-bed Clearview Substance Use Treatment Center will also remain.

The Buffalo health system also will discontinue imaging services at its Porter Road site in Niagara Falls.

The health system said maternity and surgical patients will receive information in the coming days to transition their care to other Catholic Health facilities after June 30.

Cavanaugh said "just over 100" employees will be affected by the changes but will be offered other positions at Mount St. Mary's, Lockport Memorial or within Catholic Health.

"There will be seniority bumping as part of the union contract but we have plenty of job openings and anticipate there will be jobs available for displaced associates," she said.

Catholic Health, the region's second-largest health system behind Kaleida Health, said the reconfiguration fits into its strategy to create "Centers of Excellence" within its hospital network.

"The strength of our system, in terms of quality, safety, and patient satisfaction, is helping us respond to the seismic changes happening in healthcare as a result of the pandemic and other industry pressures," Catholic Health President and CEO Mark Sullivan said in a statement. "By proactively responding to these changes and adapting our footprint in Erie and Niagara Counties, we can maintain the specialized services our community needs in a more responsible way and ensure access to care for the long term."

Catholic Health alluded to an upcoming reconfiguration at Mount St. Mary's during an update to bond investors last week. In addition to changes at Mount St. Mary's, Catholic Health is focusing on growth in services via its Centers of Excellence strategy, with a focus on orthopedics, general surgery, cardiology, obstetrics and neurosurgery, according to the investor presentation. Further, the system is shifting St. Joseph's Campus in Cheektowaga to ambulatory services, as well as working to expand and increase the usage of Catholic Health's ambulatory surgery centers.

Catholic Health, like other Western New York health systems, is seeking to recover from the financial blow of the Covid-19 pandemic, which also accelerated trends such as the shift of care away from hospital settings.

For 2022, Catholic Health reported an operating loss of about $175 million on revenues of $1.22 billion.

Despite the reconfiguration at Mount St. Mary's, which Sullivan called necessary, he said Catholic Health remains committed to Niagara County and its residents.

"Much discernment and planning has gone into this process to ensure patients will have needed medical and emergency services in their own community with improved access to higher levels of quality care at Centers of Excellence throughout Catholic Health," he said.

In addition to inpatient services, Mount St. Mary's will maintain its emergency department, the Wound Care Center and Clearview Substance Use Treatment Center, the latter of which was expanded two years ago by 24 beds to meet the growing need for addiction services.

Catholic Health said Mount St. Mary's also will maintain its network of community-based health centers, which includes primary and specialty care clinics, including OB-GYN, cardiology and neurology services, along with outpatient diagnostic and rehabilitation care.

As those changes occur in Lewiston, Catholic Health will add ambulatory surgery services, inpatient medical beds, emergency care, imaging and laboratory services and primary and specialty care physician practices in eastern Niagara County through this fall's opening of Lockport Memorial and the upcoming acquisition of Eastern Niagara Hospital's ambulatory surgery center on South Transit Road in Lockport.

"Our goal is to ensure residents throughout Niagara County continue to have access to primary care physicians and medical specialists right in their own community on both sides of the county," said C.J. Urlaub, president of Mount St. Mary's and Catholic Health's senior vice president for strategic partnerships, integration and care delivery in Niagara County. "For higher levels of care, patients will have improved access to Catholic Health's comprehensive network of services at Mercy Hospital of Buffalo, Sisters of Charity Hospital, and Kenmore Mercy Hospital, along with our expanded ambulatory surgery network."