Catholic Health to place unvaccinated workers on 30-day unpaid leave

Other health care systems in the region have also warned their employees time is running out to comply with the mandate:

• Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center said any employee who is not vaccinated and doesn't have an approved exemption will not be permitted to work starting Tuesday, and will be placed on unpaid leave at that point.

"I strongly encourage everyone who can get the vaccine to get it," said Candace Johnson, Roswell Park's president and CEO, in a message to employees. "I know it’s not an easy or automatic choice for everyone. But I have seen so much evidence that the vaccines are safe, effective, and the best path we have out of the pandemic realities we are so eager to be rid of.

"I very much want to keep this team in place," Johnson said. "I ask of those of you who have not yet been vaccinated for Covid-19 to reconsider."

Roswell Park said of Friday afternoon, 97% of its employees were vaccinated.

• Kaleida Health said employee requests for religious exemptions must be submitted by 5 p.m. Sunday, and will be processed by Wednesday evening. Employees can continue to work while those requests are under review. Any religious exemptions granted would be conditional, subject to the outcome of the federal court case.