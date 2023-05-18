When Eastern Niagara Hospital in mid-March announced that it would close June 17, earlier than expected, that set off a scramble from the state Health Department to develop a solution on how to bridge the gap between the closure date and the projected fall opening of the new Lockport Memorial Hospital.

At stake was immediate hospital access for more than 80,000 residents in eastern Niagara County. Without a plan, those residents could have been looking at roughly three months without easy access to 24/7 emergency services.

There is now a plan in place, Buffalo-based Catholic Health System announced Wednesday.

Catholic Health, which is developing Lockport Memorial and has a management agreement with Eastern Niagara, said that officials at Mount St. Mary's Hospital in Lewiston will open a 24/7, free-standing emergency department at 5875 S. Transit Road in Lockport. That is currently the site of Eastern Niagara Express Care.

The full-service emergency department, Catholic Health said, will be equipped and staffed to treat and stabilize patients throughout the region.

Catholic Health will meet with elected officials and Emergency Medical Services provides to share more details, the health system said.

The plan emerged after Eastern Niagara announced its closing date, which prompted the Health Department to approach Catholic Health to develop an emergency services solution to close the gap in care until Lockport Memorial was ready. In late March, Catholic Health said the under-construction 60,000-square-foot hospital was expected to open in September, nearly two years after the health system broke ground on the $62 million facility being built on a site off South Transit Road between Shimer and Ruhlmann roads.

The financially pinched Eastern Niagara Hospital, which filed for bankruptcy in November 2019 and would have closed two years ago if not for a management agreement with Catholic Health, has said it was only able to operate this long by relying on state grants. The hospital in January received $8.9 million in state Vital Access Provider Assurance Program funding, which was only enough sustain hospital operations through June 17.

The original plan was for Eastern Niagara to remain open until Lockport Memorial was ready, but funding challenges, as well as staffing limitations, made it difficult to maintain services any longer.

Eastern Niagara notified the state Labor Department in mid-March that its planned closure would affect 337 employees – 280 workers at the hospital site on East Avenue and 57 employees at the Express Care location on South Transit Road.

But only a portion of them will lose their jobs. As of late March, Catholic Health had hired about 120 employees from Eastern Niagara, more than half of whom have been hired for Lockport Memorial.