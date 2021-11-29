 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Catholic Health to limit hospital visitation amid Covid-19 surge
0 comments
top story

Catholic Health to limit hospital visitation amid Covid-19 surge

Support this work for $1 a month
FINANCIAL Catholic Health HICKEY (copy)

Catholic Health's headquarters in Buffalo.

With Covid-19 cases surging, hospitals across Western New York are again limiting visitation within their walls.

Catholic Health System late Monday announced non-Covid-19 patients in its hospitals will generally be limited to one visitor at a time during reduced hours, beginning Wednesday.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Hospital visiting hours will be from noon to 6 p.m. daily at Kenmore Mercy Hospital, Mercy Hospital of Buffalo, Mount St. Mary’s Hospital and Sisters of Charity Hospital, Main St. and St. Joseph campuses. In-person visitation is not permitted in restricted Covid-19 units, aside from patients receiving end-of-life care.

Catholic Health's announcement came the same day Erie County Medical Center also returned to a more restrictive patient visitation policy, limiting patients to one visitor per day during a six-hour visitation window. 

Kaleida Health did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment about whether it was evaluating similar visitor restrictions.

The region's hospitals have seen an increasing number of patients hospitalized with Covid-19 in recent weeks. That rising caseload, paired with staffing challenges that make it difficult to operate the maximum amount of beds, has put many Western New York hospitals at or near capacity. ECMC, for one, also had, as of last week, 50 patients who are medically cleared to be discharged but remain at the hospital because of difficulty finding alternative care for them in the community, tying up more beds.

Come Wednesday at Catholic Health, hospital visitors, limited to those 18 or older, will be required to undergo a health screening, complete an online registration process and follow all safety guidelines, including wearing a mask at all times and washing or sanitizing their hands before and after each visit.

Those who report significant Covid-19 exposure or symptoms in the last 10 days, or have a temperature of 100 degrees or higher, will not be permitted to visit.

Emergency department patients may be accompanied by one visitor for "a period of time based on patient census and other factors determined by the clinical team," the health system said.

Maternity patients, meanwhile, will continue to be allowed two support persons for the duration of their hospital stay, but additional visitors will not be permitted, Catholic Health said.

Jon Harris can be reached at 716-849-3482 or jharris@buffnews.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

This virtual world has its own crypto where 'land' is worth millions

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

I'm a Genesee County native and Syracuse University grad who covered business at the (Binghamton) Press & Sun-Bulletin and at The Morning Call in Allentown, Pennsylvania. I joined The Buffalo News in September 2021, covering the business of health care.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Samsung reportedly chooses Texas for chip plant
Business Local

Samsung reportedly chooses Texas for chip plant

  • Updated

Genesee County economic development officials had hoped to persuade the South Korean electronics giant to instead build the project at the Science Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park – known as STAMP – in the Town of Alabama.

Erie County Home for sale – again
Business Local

Erie County Home for sale – again

  • Updated

Located at 11580 Walden Ave., the rural site includes 152 acres of mostly wooded and grassy land, with multiple buildings at the front along the road. It includes about 94 acres of "usable" land.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News