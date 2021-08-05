Catholic Health takes control of Ambulatory Surgery Center of WNY

Catholic Health System announced Wednesday that it has acquired a controlling interest in the region's largest outpatient surgery center.

Catholic Health did not disclose terms of its deal with Ambulatory Surgery Center of Western New York, located on Sweet Home Road in Amherst.

ASC, in business since 1999, performs more than 27,000 procedures per year in its six operating rooms and three procedure rooms. Its current location was built in 2016.

Catholic Health offers ambulatory surgery in its hospitals, where 75% of the operations are done on an outpatient basis, spokeswoman JoAnn Cavanaugh said. That's up from 60% in 2019.

Catholic Health also owns Sterling Surgical, an outpatient facility in Orchard Park, but Catholic Health CEO Mark A. Sullivan said the organization was looking for a freestanding outpatient site in the Northtowns.

"We found a superior, high-quality ambulatory surgery center," Sullivan said. "The team is amazing, their outcomes are great."

The name and staffing of the Sweet Home Road site will not change, Sullivan said.

