Catholic Health takes a different approach with new Lockport hospital

The $73 million hospital Catholic Health System broke ground on Tuesday in Lockport won't be a traditional hospital – and that's the point.
After all, the traditional 134-bed hospital it will essentially replace in eastern Niagara County filed for bankruptcy two years ago, buried beneath a pile of debt that hindered its ability offer services to the community.
By comparison, the 63,000-square-foot Lockport Memorial Hospital, to be constructed on a portion of Hall's Apple Farm on a site off South Transit Road between Shimer and Ruhlmann roads, will be what Catholic Health is calling a "neighborhood hospital."
It will be built with 10 inpatient rooms, along with space for future expansion. It also will house emergency, inpatient, imaging and laboratory services as well as medical office space for primary care, women’s health and specialty medical practices to serve the more than 80,000 residents of eastern Niagara County.
"The model was built for the community based on need, not based on what textbooks would say about hospitals," Catholic Health President and CEO Mark Sullivan said.
Lockport Memorial will operate as a campus of Mount St. Mary's Hospital in Lewiston, which Catholic Health acquired in 2015. It is expected to benefit from the scale of Catholic Health's network, which will allow the new facility to access the existing administrative functions, electronic health record system and other services.
Once it opens in spring 2023, Eastern Niagara Hospital, which is three miles away, will close, as part of a previously announced management agreement that called for Catholic Health to manage the ailing hospital while building its new facility in Lockport.
While Catholic Health believes the neighborhood hospital model will be sustainable in Lockport, the investment comes with risk for the health system, especially after a lengthy hospital strike in Buffalo and amid a pandemic that continues to squeeze finances.
How the model works
The writing may have been on the wall even before Eastern Niagara filed for bankruptcy in November 2019.
Just a few months prior, the Lockport hospital closed its maternity unit. On top of that, a long-planned affiliation with Kaleida Health collapsed amid Eastern Niagara's financial woes. Those ills also caused it to announce a plan to close and sell the former Inter-Community Memorial Hospital in Newfane, which had been reduced to an urgent care facility.
Maintaining services with low patient volume led to major losses, and debt obligations went unpaid.
In an interview earlier this year, McCaffrey told The Buffalo News that the hospital had accumulated $8 million in
So by the time Catholic Health announced a management agreement with Eastern Niagara in October 2020 – a deal that called for Catholic Health to manage the day-to-day operations at the hospital for a fee of about $478,000 annually – it knew the new hospital it would eventually build to replace Eastern Niagara had to be different.
As it was, more health care was happening outside hospital walls in community settings that were more convenient for patients. Ambulatory surgery centers, for instance, were popping up everywhere across the country.
Numbers at Eastern Niagara showed that: The average daily census for medical-surgical services at the hospital had steadily declined from 33 in 2019 to just 10 patients this year, according to Catholic Health's application to the state Public Health and Health Planning Council over the summer.
As it weighed plans, Catholic Health looked at other parts of the country. Officials visited Pennsylvania where Allegheny Health Network built four "micro-hospitals" – more proof of the shift from large inpatient facilities.
"The way that neighborhood hospitals are built is that one of the key factors is to have a continuum of care that kind of wraps around the hospital," said Joyce Markiewicz, Catholic Health's chief business development officer.
"So rather than building something with 150 beds, you build to what the community really needs for kind of lower-acuity needs, and then you think about where care is delivered for specialty needs," she said.
Catholic Health is building Lockport Memorial with 10 private rooms, with the ability to construct an additional 10 rooms down the road if it's determined the hospital needs the additional beds.
Markiewicz envisions Lockport Memorial as leveraging Catholic Health's network. She sees the new hospital's emergency room as a "gateway," where a determination will be made about where a patient goes next.
For example, if it's appropriate to treat the patient at Lockport Memorial, Catholic Health will admit them, care for them and discharge them like any other person.
But if they're having severe chest pain, Markiewicz said Lockport Memorial will probably put them in a helicopter and send them to Catholic Health's tertiary center that specializes in stroke and heart care, which is Mercy Hospital in South Buffalo.
"The whole concept of what we're building here is about seeking care at the right place at the right time and at the right level of care," she said.
'Significant risk'
While Lockport Memorial will provide revenue and market share opportunities to Catholic Health in a competitive region, the move is not without risk.
Credit rating agency Moody's on Oct. 12 downgraded Catholic Health's rating by one notch – to Ba2, from Baa2. Moody's cited the severe impact of the pandemic on Catholic Health's volumes as well as significant labor costs, exacerbated by a now-concluded strike at Mercy Hospital.
"These issues will drive a substantial operating loss in fiscal 2021," Moody's analysts wrote.
Through the first eight months of the fiscal year, Moody's said Catholic Health's operating loss was $66 million while its days cash on hand slipped to 102 days, down from 139 last year.
Despite the blow of the pandemic and then the strike, the Eastern Niagara management agreement and investment in Lockport Memorial couldn't be delayed, Sullivan said.
If Catholic Health didn't step in, Eastern Niagara would have closed this past January, according to documents the health system filed with the state.
"There's never the wrong time to make the right decision," Sullivan said. "So if you look at it in a moment in time, between the strike, the pandemic and Eastern Niagara, you would say, 'This is a huge risk.' If you look at it for the long haul, and what's best for the community, it's a moment in time that's risky, but the rewards for the community, the rewards for Catholic Health, the rewards for the system, qualitatively, are there."
And among the credit strengths for Catholic Health, according to Moody's, is the state grants and bond proceeds that will fuel much of the construction.
Catholic Health in late September received authority from the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency board to issue up to $90 million in tax-exempt bonds for several projects, with about $60 million expected to go toward Lockport Memorial.
What's next?
Sullivan said Catholic Health spent about six months explaining to and working with the state on the model Lockport Memorial will be built under – something the health system believes will be sustainable and could become a model for how to get care into rural New York communities.
Certain details are still being ironed out.
For example, Markiewicz said Catholic Health is just starting to develop some of the job descriptions for future positions at Lockport Memorial. She did not have an employment estimate for the hospital at this time.
According to filings with the state, the "project is expected to increase staffing" to about 162 full-time equivalents.
The most recent state data pegs Eastern Niagara's total employment at 375 people.
From managing Eastern Niagara, Markiewicz said she feels the hospital is in a "steady state right now," and makes Catholic Health more confident that what it's building in Lockport is the right size for the community.
“I'm hoping that a couple of years from now, other communities will be coming forward to come and take a look at the new Lockport Memorial Hospital and say we need one of these in this county or that county as their hospitals are failing," she said. "I hope we can be the success story for that. I know we will.
"I shouldn't say hope. I know we will.”
