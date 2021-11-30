Catholic Health takes a different approach with new Lockport hospital

Through the first eight months of the fiscal year, Moody's said Catholic Health's operating loss was $66 million while its days cash on hand slipped to 102 days, down from 139 last year.

Despite the blow of the pandemic and then the strike, the Eastern Niagara management agreement and investment in Lockport Memorial couldn't be delayed, Sullivan said.

If Catholic Health didn't step in, Eastern Niagara would have closed this past January, according to documents the health system filed with the state.

"There's never the wrong time to make the right decision," Sullivan said. "So if you look at it in a moment in time, between the strike, the pandemic and Eastern Niagara, you would say, 'This is a huge risk.' If you look at it for the long haul, and what's best for the community, it's a moment in time that's risky, but the rewards for the community, the rewards for Catholic Health, the rewards for the system, qualitatively, are there."

And among the credit strengths for Catholic Health, according to Moody's, is the state grants and bond proceeds that will fuel much of the construction.