Catholic Health spending 'tens of millions' to keep Mercy Hospital operating amid strike

To keep Mercy Hospital in South Buffalo operating amid a labor strike, Catholic Health System contracted with a Michigan staffing firm for replacement workers.

And those costs are adding up.

"It's tens of millions of dollars that we're spending, but it’s to take care of those patients that that we need to take care of," Catholic Health President and CEO Mark Sullivan told The Buffalo News on Monday.

"That's why we're doing that," he said. "It wasn't a choice we made. It was the hand we were dealt.”

The strike also is costing Mercy revenue that it is missing out on because of the limited services it now offers. Hundreds of patients who otherwise would have gone to Mercy have been diverted to other local hospitals since the strike began.

When the strike started, Sullivan noted Mercy was caring for more than 200 people, and the health system needed to bring in workers to continue that care. Right now, there's more than 100 patients at Mercy, down from its usual census of more than 300.