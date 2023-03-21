Following the recent news that Eastern Niagara Hospital will close June 17, Catholic Health said Tuesday the under-construction 60,000-square-foot Lockport Memorial Hospital is expected to open in September.

Buffalo-based Catholic Health broke ground on the $62 million hospital in November 2021, originally hoping to open the facility in spring 2023 on a portion of Hall's Apple Farm on a site off South Transit Road between Shimer and Ruhlmann roads. As the final steel beam was raised into place in August, Catholic Health pushed that projected opening to late summer 2023.

The financially pinched Eastern Niagara Hospital, which filed for bankruptcy in November 2019 and would have closed two years ago if not for a management agreement with Catholic Health, said in a statement Friday that it was only able to operate this long by relying on state grants. In fact, the hospital in January received $8.9 million in state Vital Access Provider Assurance Program funding, which will sustain hospital operations through June 17.

Under the agreement with Catholic Health, the plan was for Eastern Niagara Hospital to stay open until the opening of Lockport Memorial, helping to preserve immediate hospital access for more than 80,000 residents in eastern Niagara County.

In its statement Monday, Catholic Health said Eastern Niagara Hospital's board of directors and leadership team, faced with state funding that was running out and difficulty maintaining services due to staffing limitations, made the decision to close the East Avenue hospital in advance of Lockport Memorial's opening.

"We were hoping Eastern Niagara Hospital could remain open until the new hospital was completed and are extremely disappointed that was not possible," said Joyce Markiewicz, executive vice president and chief business development officer at Catholic Health. "While we don't own or operate Eastern Niagara and it was not our decision to close the hospital, we understand the challenges the hospital was facing and recognize how hard its caregivers have worked to care for the community."

In addition to continuing its construction of Lockport Memorial, Catholic Health after June 17 will take over operations of Eastern Niagara Hospital's urgent care and ambulatory surgery center on Transit Road to ensure no interruption for the community.

And while 337 employees will be affected by Eastern Niagara Hospital's closure in three months, only a portion of them will lose their jobs. Catholic Health, for one, has so far hired about 120 employees from Eastern Niagara Hospital, more than half of whom have been hired for Lockport Memorial.