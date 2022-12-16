Catholic Health reaches two-year deal with Independent Health, as negotiations with Highmark continue

Catholic Health and Catholic Medical Partners have reached a new agreement with one of Western New York's largest health plans.

The two-year agreement with Independent Health guarantees the health plan's members continue to have access to Catholic Health hospitals and its network of services, along with the 900 physicians affiliated with Catholic Medical Partners. The deal runs through 2024.

"We are pleased to come to an agreement that works for Catholic Health, Independent Health, and most importantly, the thousands of members we both serve," Catholic Health President and CEO Mark Sullivan said in a statement. "We'd like to thank Independent Health for recognizing the important role we have in improving the health of our community, the hard work of our caregivers, and the quality and value we bring to healthcare throughout Western New York."

Negotiations between health systems and health plans determine the reimbursement rates that insurers, such as Independent Health, will pay in-network health providers, such as Catholic Health.

The agreement announced Friday comes as Catholic Health continues to try to hammer out a deal with another major area health plan, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York.

Catholic Health and Highmark have been negotiating since February and have, thus far, struggled to reach a contract. While the current deal expires Dec. 31, a mandated "cooling off" period means the two sides have until at least Feb. 28 to reach a new agreement that would ensure Highmark members continue to have in-network access to Catholic Health's hospitals, nursing homes and ambulatory surgery centers.

"We met again with Catholic Health today to review the latest terms," Highmark spokesperson Kyle Rogers said Friday. "We feel that we're making progress and are optimistic that we'll reach an agreement."

Highmark has already reached a new long-term agreement with Kaleida Health, a deal that was announced Nov. 15.

It's all made for a particularly public round of health system and insurer negotiations in Western New York, a process that generally stays quiet and behind the scenes.

But these negotiations also come nearly three years into the Covid-19 pandemic, which has significantly stressed the health care system.

In a statement Friday, Independent Health President and CEO Dr. Michael W. Cropp said the health plan "takes pride in developing collaborative relationships with our local provider partners to meet the healthcare needs of Western New York."

Cropp's statement also called Amherst-based Independent Health the "only truly, local health plan." Highmark of Western and Northeastern New York changed its name from HealthNow New York in 2021 after completing its affiliation with Pittsburgh-based Highmark Inc., while Univera Healthcare is part of Rochester-based Excellus Health Plan. Both Highmark and Univera remain major Western New York employers.

"As the only truly, local health plan, we understand the needs and opportunities facing our region, and we recognize the importance of maintaining strong relationships with local health systems and practices to serve our members and our community," Cropp said.