Catholic Health extends closure of MACC's emergency department

In fact, the situation may be even worse, with the Omicron variant delivering a double-whammy to hospitals: an increasing number of Covid-19 hospitalizations, albeit often milder cases than previous waves, as well as more employees testing positive as the highly contagious variant sweeps through the region.

And, once an employee tests positive, they are out a minimum of five days, per the latest federal and state guidance on isolation periods.

With those increased employee cases in mind, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday announced health care workers in New York will be required to get a booster shot within two weeks of when they're eligible, unless they have a valid medical exemption. That mandate will go before a state health council Tuesday, where approval is anticipated, Hochul said.

"You've already seen what's been happening in our health care environments," Hochul said Friday. "Staff is getting sick, they're leaving. We need them to get well, we need them to have the best fortification they possibly can, and that means getting a booster shot, as well."

Hochul orders boosters for health workers, new rules for nursing home visitors Like the original vaccine order last fall, there will be no opt out for getting tested instead of boosted. “You would want to make sure that anyone taking care of you is fully protected," the governor said.

Healthy hospital employees also are grappling with high Covid-19 volume.