Catholic Health employees ratify new union contracts at three facilities

Employees of three specialty facilities owned by Catholic Health System have approved new contracts between their union and the region's No. 2 hospital system.

The employees – all members of SEIU 1199 – agreed to a four-year contract at the St. Joseph Campus of Sisters Hospital in Cheektowaga, and one-year contracts at the McAuley Residence and St. Catherine Laboure Health Care Center. The ratification votes at St. Joseph's and McAuley were held Monday, while St. Catherine workers voted on July 28.

The contracts cover St. Joseph technicians, licensed practical nurses and services staff at St. Catherine, and service and maintenance staff at McAuley.

“We are pleased we could come to terms on new contracts and still position Catholic Health to meet the financial challenges we continue to see in healthcare,” said Catholic Health Chief Administrative Officer William B. Pryor. “These new agreements demonstrate the respect and appreciation we have for our associates and allow us to continue providing our patients and residents with the highest quality care and service.”

