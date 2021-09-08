Catholic Health, CWA at odds as contracts near expiration

Tensions are rising between Catholic Health System and the Communications Workers of America, as the two sides struggle to reach agreement on new labor contracts.
• Catholic Health hospitals filed unfair labor practice charges against the CWA, accusing the union of engaging in "bad-faith and surface bargaining." A total of six labor contracts, covering a total of 2,500 workers, are set to expire Sept. 30 at Mercy Hospital, Kenmore Mercy Hospital and Sisters of Charity/St. Joseph's Campus.
• Workers represented by the CWA at Mercy Hospital in South Buffalo are voting on whether to give the union the power to call a strike at that hospital. The union represents about 2,000 nurses, technical, service and clerical staff there.
• The health system and the union are at odds over issues like staffing, wages and benefits, and the other side's commitment to reaching a deal.
The battle over new contracts comes at a high-profile moment for the health care industry, with hospitals and their employees on the front lines of treating patients during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The pandemic has financially stressed health systems, as a result of restrictions systems faced on performing surgeries, said Larry Zielinski, a former Buffalo General Medical Center president. "That is going to make these labor negotiations that much more troubling."
If the workers at Mercy Hospital workers approve strike authorization, it does not mean a walkout will necessarily happen. The vote empowers the union to call a strike, should the union decide to do so once a contract expires. By law, a union must give a health care organization 10 days' notice of a possible strike. The CWA said it will announce results of the vote on Friday.
"We strongly believe it is unconscionable that CWA Local 1133 is threatening to take Mercy Hospital associates on strike, particularly as Erie County hospitals like ours continue to care for increasing numbers of Covid patients while managing the ongoing medical and emergency needs on our community," said Catholic Health spokeswoman JoAnn Cavanaugh.
Mercy Hospital will remain "open and operational" if a strike happens there, Cavanaugh said. The health system hopes to settle negotiations with the CWA "without delays or disputes," citing three recent agreements the system reached with SEIU 1199 at its facilities, she said.
The CWA has accused Catholic Health of "severe understaffing" that threatens patient care and has strained employees. The union contends this is a chronic problem, and that Catholic Health needs to hire "hundreds" of new workers to address it.
Nurses are being forced to take on bigger patient loads and responsibilities, without receiving adequate breaks, said Jackie Ettipio, president of CWA Local 1133 at Mercy Hospital. "The hospital will blame this on Covid, but this started way before Covid," she said, adding that the pandemic "brought it out."
Cavanaugh said staffing is a challenge for health systems and many other types of businesses. "Catholic Health hospitals provide market-competitive wages and benefits, which helps us recruit and retain great caregivers," she said. "We also instituted supplemental pay to help with staffing while we work hard to fill all vacant positions with qualified candidates."
Cavanaugh contends the union has rejected "several offers" by its hospitals that would help recruit and retain staff to fill job vacancies. "Regrettably, the union’s rhetoric about our hospitals and its divisive tactics undermine recruiting efforts," she said.
The two sides aren't just at odds over issues like staffing, wages, and benefits, but the negotiations themselves.
Catholic Health hospitals last week filed unfair labor practice charges against the CWA with the National Labor Relations Board, accusing the union of engaging in "bad-faith and surface bargaining." The CWA contends Catholic Health has "refused to bargain in good faith." Each side also accuses the other of using intimidation tactics against workers.
Zielinski, who is now executive director of Primary Care IPA, said hospital staffing is a "perennial issue" exacerbated by the pandemic.
Zielinski said recruiting to hire nurses is difficult, given the high stress and demands of the job. He called nurses the "backbone" of the health care system. "I think nurses are fairly well paid, but they're certainly not paid as well as other providers in the health care system," he said.
Cavanaugh said this is the first time Catholic Health has negotiated these six contracts simultaneously. She said the health system will be prepared if workers at Mercy Hospital go on strike.
"We have a comprehensive strike contingency plan that includes hiring fully licensed, highly experienced, vaccinated temporary replacement nurses and other qualified staff who will provide uninterrupted care to our patients," she said.
As part of a 2016 agreement, Mercy Hospital is the only Catholic Health hospital where workers have the ability to strike when the contract runs out.
Negotiations between the two sides on new contracts are continuing.
