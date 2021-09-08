Catholic Health, CWA at odds as contracts near expiration

If the workers at Mercy Hospital workers approve strike authorization, it does not mean a walkout will necessarily happen. The vote empowers the union to call a strike, should the union decide to do so once a contract expires. By law, a union must give a health care organization 10 days' notice of a possible strike. The CWA said it will announce results of the vote on Friday.

"We strongly believe it is unconscionable that CWA Local 1133 is threatening to take Mercy Hospital associates on strike, particularly as Erie County hospitals like ours continue to care for increasing numbers of Covid patients while managing the ongoing medical and emergency needs on our community," said Catholic Health spokeswoman JoAnn Cavanaugh.

Mercy Hospital will remain "open and operational" if a strike happens there, Cavanaugh said. The health system hopes to settle negotiations with the CWA "without delays or disputes," citing three recent agreements the system reached with SEIU 1199 at its facilities, she said.

The CWA has accused Catholic Health of "severe understaffing" that threatens patient care and has strained employees. The union contends this is a chronic problem, and that Catholic Health needs to hire "hundreds" of new workers to address it.