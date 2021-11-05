Catholic Health, CWA agreement could influence future hospital labor deals in WNY and beyond

But CWA Local 1168, which represents a couple hundred workers at St. Joseph Campus and was involved in the Catholic Health talks, represents 3,660 employees at Kaleida, according to a count Hughes provided Friday.

"It's going to be negotiated by the same CWA-level people from the region, and they’re going to be absolutely emphasizing the same things," Zielinski said. "I’m sure that Kaleida is going to have the same kind of issues that Catholic Health had, especially with the staffing ratios."

He likened it to an auto worker negotiation in Detroit: "When Ford strikes a deal, it affects GM."

What the Catholic Health-CWA talks also make obvious, Zielinski said, is that it's a different era for these kinds of agreements. For Kaleida and others, he noted how an urgency to get a deal done long before the deadline could be the way to go.

Otherwise, negotiators could find themselves bargaining deep into the night, weeks into a strike, just like Catholic Health and the CWA did at the Gateway building in Hamburg.

But late Thursday night in Hamburg, both sides were able to grab carts, load up their paperwork and supplies and pack up their vehicles.

Then, they went home, without a need to come back for the first time in months.

