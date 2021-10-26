Catholic Health could cut health insurance for striking workers at Mercy Hospital

Twenty-six days into a strike at Mercy Hospital in South Buffalo, Catholic Health System said Tuesday it is weighing whether to continue paying for health care coverage for the roughly 2,000 workers on the picket line.
Since the strike over wages and staffing began, Catholic Health President and CEO Mark Sullivan said the health system has spent more than $1.3 million for striking workers' health benefits, which he said the system is not legally required to provide.
"As we approach the second month of the strike, our leadership team must consider whether to continue this coverage into November if the union continues to strike in November," Sullivan said. "It's important to do that because it's the reset of a new month."
If workers' health insurance coverage is cut off, Communications Workers of America Local 1133 reminded its members Tuesday that CWA's relief fund will cover those with chronic conditions or facing health emergencies.
"It's disheartening to hear Catholic Health is considering taking away the healthcare benefits of its frontline workers who got Buffalo through the pandemic," CWA District 1 Vice President Dennis Trainor said in a statement. "These workers want the strike to end more than anything, but they are also determined to stand up for their patients and the community to ensure Catholic Health doesn’t get into the same staffing crisis again and again."
Sullivan said Catholic Health also is assessing whether to allow workers to cross the picket line. To date, Sullivan said Catholic Health has paid "millions" of dollars to Michigan staffing firm Huffmaster, which is providing replacement staff to keep Mercy Hospital operating – albeit operating on a more limited basis. Catholic Health said it has been caring for about 100 patients per day at Mercy, one-third of its typical census.
As the costs add up for the health system and the employees on strike, Catholic Health and Communications Workers of America Local 1133 continue to negotiate. The union also is incurring major expenses during the strike: CWA is paying $300 a week to about 2,000 striking workers, for a tab of about $600,000 a week. If the strike is still underway Friday, those weekly payments will rise to $400 a week, for an expense of $800,000 a week.
As about 2,000 striking CWA members support their union's push for a new contract, they are about to receive a financial boost.
In an update to members, CWA said its bargaining team was at the table until 8:30 p.m. Monday after receiving a new package from Catholic Health earlier in the day.
"The proposal does have improvements in it, but we are still not where we need to be," the update reads.
The union said it continues to remain focused on wages and staffing. Catholic Health said its latest proposal includes a minimum 3% wage increase in the first year, followed by general wage increases of 2% in the second and third years and 2.75% in the fourth year.
On staffing, the union said progress has been made but some issues remain unresolved, such as penalties to ensure Catholic Health meets staffing ratios.
"We're very close on understanding what staffing grids or ratios would work to effectuate change," Sullivan said.
He noted, however, that a challenge remains a staffing shortage that has hit hospitals across the country.
Sullivan said Catholic Health has recruited more than 1,200 people this year, including 230 nurses, and has recruiters across the country. The health system also has offered signing bonuses at its Sisters of Charity Hospital to try to lure new employees.
"We want our associates back at Mercy Hospital,” spokeswoman JoAnn Cavanaugh said. “The longer the strike goes on, however, we will need to consider all of our options.”
Catholic Health said Saturday that about 50 striking nurses have resigned since the walkout began, including more than a dozen who worked in Mercy's intensive care unit.
"I am also concerned not only about today, not only tomorrow, but the long-term ramifications this strike will have on our system," Sullivan said. "That is my responsibility as the CEO of Catholic Health."
Jon Harris can be reached at 716-849-3482 or jharris@buffnews.com.