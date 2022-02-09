Catholic Health closing primary care center in Lackawanna, consolidating it into Buffalo facility

Catholic Health System said Wednesday it is closing a longtime primary care center in Lackawanna and folding the operation into a newer, larger facility in Buffalo.

The move will involve consolidating services and staff from the OLV Family Care Center at 227 Ridge Road to the Mercy Comprehensive Care Center at 397 Louisiana St. on Feb. 18.

The move comes at a time when health care providers across the country are seeking to keep costs in check from a financially draining pandemic while also better utilizing staffing resources that have become increasingly limited as more workers have either retired, resigned or gotten into travel work.

The six employees at OLV Family Care Center will keep their jobs and be relocated to the MCCC, about 4 miles away.

"With the increasing financial and staffing challenges affecting all healthcare providers, and the added difficulty of maintaining an aging facility, we decided it was time to consolidate OLV Family Care into a clinical setting that matches the high-quality care we offer and enables us to provide these important services long term," Laurie Merletti, president of physician enterprise for Catholic Health, said in a statement.