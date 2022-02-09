Catholic Health closing primary care center in Lackawanna, consolidating it into Buffalo facility

Catholic Health System said Wednesday it is closing a longtime primary care center in Lackawanna and folding the operation into a newer, larger facility in Buffalo.
The move will involve consolidating services and staff from the OLV Family Care Center at 227 Ridge Road to the Mercy Comprehensive Care Center at 397 Louisiana St. on Feb. 18.
The move comes at a time when health care providers across the country are seeking to keep costs in check from a financially draining pandemic while also better utilizing staffing resources that have become increasingly limited as more workers have either retired, resigned or gotten into travel work.
The six employees at OLV Family Care Center will keep their jobs and be relocated to the MCCC, about 4 miles away.
"With the increasing financial and staffing challenges affecting all healthcare providers, and the added difficulty of maintaining an aging facility, we decided it was time to consolidate OLV Family Care into a clinical setting that matches the high-quality care we offer and enables us to provide these important services long term," Laurie Merletti, president of physician enterprise for Catholic Health, said in a statement.
Catholic Health said OLV Family Care Center patients are being notified of the consolidation plans. OLV Family Care Center, a department of Sisters Hospital, provides family medicine and pediatric services to about 3,800 patients.
Some patients want Catholic Health to keep the center open, as evidenced by a petition started this month on Change.org that, as of 6 p.m. Wednesday, had received 788 signatures.
"This site serves thousands of people who find it difficult to commute to the next site where they are relocating," the petition reads.
In its news release Wednesday, Catholic Health said the MCCC has "ample off-street parking," and is located on the No. 14, 16, 18 and 101 Metro Bus routes, with transfers from locations throughout Lackawanna.
The MCCC is Catholic Health's largest primary care center, with about 11,000 patients annually. The facility, which has 37 employees, opened in 2006 and expanded in 2011.
The older OLV Family Care Center building is owned by Sisters Hospital. Catholic Health said it will "begin exploring opportunities" for the building when it becomes vacant, including a possible sale.
OLV Family Care Center was once part of Our Lady of Victory Hospital, one of the hospitals that came together to form Catholic Health in 1998.
