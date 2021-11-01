Catholic Health and CWA close, with one final issue to iron out

On Saturday morning, the union bargaining committee representing 2,000 striking workers at Mercy Hospital of Buffalo thought they were about to reach a tentative agreement with Catholic Health System.
Some even brought in Champagne.
"We seriously thought we were going to wrap up and pack up Saturday because that's how confident we were we had an agreement," said Cheryl Darling, an immediate treatment assistant in the cardiovascular intensive care unit and a bargaining committee member.
"We went from high-fiving each other Saturday morning to leaving each other in tears and bickering with each other the next morning, Sunday morning, at 5 a.m.," she said.
By 6 a.m. Sunday, talks had broken down after Communications Workers of America Local 1133 and Catholic Health could not come to an agreement on the main issue in this labor dispute: staffing.
Amid a pandemic that has strained its members, the union is looking for a nurse-to-patient ratio of one nurse for every four patients in the medical-surgical areas, noted Debora Hayes, CWA area director. Catholic Health, Hayes said, has proposed a ratio of one nurse for every five patients, though the union remains concerned that could slip to 1:6, 1:7 and beyond.
"We’ve got some I's to dot and T's to cross and some papers to sign off on, but if they come to 1:4, this is over," Hayes said. "That’s literally how close we are.”
The Communications Workers of America Local 1133 told its members Sunday morning the two sides "were very close to reaching an agreement" after an all-night bargaining session that concluded at 6 a.m.
But first, the two sides need to get back to the table. Hayes said she texted a couple times with the federal mediator Monday, but the two sides have yet to get called back into negotiations.
On the issue of staffing, Catholic Health President and CEO Mark Sullivan said Monday that the health system has built a "progressive plan beyond the ratios," including adding hundreds of nurse assistants and other support staff.
"We just can't seem to get beyond the number when you think of ratios, and our focus has been about you need to look at the whole staffing package," Sullivan said.
"What Catholic Health did is, we went beyond staffing ratios and we actually looked at the whole picture, including those nursing assistants and all the support staff, so those nurses could be at the top of their license," he said. "We're very proud of that advanced care model."
One hurdle continues to be the national shortage of health care workers, especially nurses, that can make meeting such specific ratios a challenge.
Hayes acknowledged that Monday and said the union developed a memorandum of understanding that said it would work with Catholic Health if it had exhausted every method to try to bring in more registered nurses, nursing assistants and immediate treatment assistants.
'It's going to take us a while to dig out of this.' Mercy strike heightening burden on other hospitals
One month after the strike began, the Buffalo Niagara region's other hospitals are grappling with more patients, patients are facing longer wait times for emergency services as volumes increase and others are seeing their elective surgeries postponed due to a lack of available beds.
Such cooperation between the two parties will be critical in advance of a New York "safe staffing" legislation that gets rolling next year.
That legislation mandates each New York State hospital to create a staffing committee by Jan. 1, with each facility adopting and submitting its first hospital staffing plan to the Health Department by July 1, 2022. Those plans would then have to be implemented by Jan. 1, 2023.
Both sides agree they were close to an agreement Sunday before talks fall apart.
In fact, they had started discussing a return-to-work agreement for the 2,000 workers out on strike.
Now, they just need to get back to the table.
Jon Harris can be reached at 716-849-3482 or jharris@buffnews.com.