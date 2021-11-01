Catholic Health and CWA close, with one final issue to iron out

+2 As Mercy Hospital strike hits one-month mark, both sides report progress amid bitter talks The Communications Workers of America Local 1133 told its members Sunday morning the two sides "were very close to reaching an agreement" after an all-night bargaining session that concluded at 6 a.m.

But first, the two sides need to get back to the table. Hayes said she texted a couple times with the federal mediator Monday, but the two sides have yet to get called back into negotiations.

On the issue of staffing, Catholic Health President and CEO Mark Sullivan said Monday that the health system has built a "progressive plan beyond the ratios," including adding hundreds of nurse assistants and other support staff.

"We just can't seem to get beyond the number when you think of ratios, and our focus has been about you need to look at the whole staffing package," Sullivan said.

"What Catholic Health did is, we went beyond staffing ratios and we actually looked at the whole picture, including those nursing assistants and all the support staff, so those nurses could be at the top of their license," he said. "We're very proud of that advanced care model."

One hurdle continues to be the national shortage of health care workers, especially nurses, that can make meeting such specific ratios a challenge.

Hayes acknowledged that Monday and said the union developed a memorandum of understanding that said it would work with Catholic Health if it had exhausted every method to try to bring in more registered nurses, nursing assistants and immediate treatment assistants.

'It's going to take us a while to dig out of this.' Mercy strike heightening burden on other hospitals One month after the strike began, the Buffalo Niagara region's other hospitals are grappling with more patients, patients are facing longer wait times for emergency services as volumes increase and others are seeing their elective surgeries postponed due to a lack of available beds.