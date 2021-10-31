Carubba redevelopment plan meets resistance in Old First Ward

And it asserts that the venture "would prevent ... local and non-local residents from enjoying recreational activities (kayaking and fishing), and irrevocably impair residents' and visitors' view of the Buffalo River and its historic grain elevators."

Finally, Lundquist calls on the city to reject the project unless the developer moves "to a less intrusive plan that is acceptable to those who stand to be negatively impacted by it."

Carubba acknowledged the concerns, but described the critics as a minority, saying he's had five times as many people praise the effort.

"You hear about the people that have negative things to say, but you don't hear about the people who have positive things to say," he said. "There's just a handful of people that don't want anything to happen in the Old First Ward, and that's not fair either."

He and Conroe also noted that there used to be 38 single-family homes on the block bounded by the three streets, compared to the five now remaining.

"What we are truly proposing is restoring the community to the same density and vibrancy that it once was," Conroe said.