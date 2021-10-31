Carubba redevelopment plan meets resistance in Old First Ward

A proposal by the former owner of Carubba Collision to redevelop the waterfront corner of Hamburg and South streets into a large new residential complex on the other side of the Buffalo River from Silo City is meeting with fervent opposition from a group of more than 150 neighbors who don't want to see their community changed and gentrified.
JC Properties – an affiliate of Joseph Carubba's Carubba & Company – wants to construct a multi-phase and multi-building community on a two-acre-site in the Old First Ward, just across the street from the water. That's the southeastern corner of the residential portion of the neighborhood, with Red Jacket Riverfront Park to the east on the other side of the Katherine Street industrial area.
Carubba is working with Michael Conroe of Elev8 Architecture – who is both a partner and designer on the $25 million to $30 million project – as well as J.B. Earl Co. of Provo, Utah, whose principal, Justin Earl, previously co-founded Blackfish Partners and has worked with Conroe on other ventures.
Current plans for the project – dubbed The Riv – would include 83 market-rate apartments with high-grade finishes spread across four buildings along Hamburg, South and Vandalia streets, to be developed over five years to reduce the impact on the community. The mix would include both one-bedroom loft and two-bedroom units of 1,050 and 1,400 square feet, respectively.
And all of the buildings would be no more than three stories in height, which would comply with the city's Green Code, although it will still require some variances from the Zoning Board of Appeals.
"We've promised to make this a positive change," Carubba said. "We've had a ton of positive comments and positive support."
But the project is already generating resistance. An online petition to the Buffalo Planning Board on Change.org, started by resident Julie Lundquist, "vehemently" opposes the proposal and has so far garnered 156 signatures for its call to "keep the Old First Ward green."
The petition – which cites an earlier version of the plan – warns that the largest building "would loom over the waterfront," and says the project would "bring an unprecedented increase in traffic to an area that is already busy with kayakers and local residents, on a corner that is much too narrow for this huge development."
It also cautions that the project would "develop large-scale residences in an area that is a high-risk flood zone," and would "bring a sudden and massive influx of shorter-term residents and the extra activity that comes with them, potentially compromising the safety of the Ward's longstanding close-knit community."
And it asserts that the venture "would prevent ... local and non-local residents from enjoying recreational activities (kayaking and fishing), and irrevocably impair residents' and visitors' view of the Buffalo River and its historic grain elevators."
Finally, Lundquist calls on the city to reject the project unless the developer moves "to a less intrusive plan that is acceptable to those who stand to be negatively impacted by it."
Carubba acknowledged the concerns, but described the critics as a minority, saying he's had five times as many people praise the effort.
"You hear about the people that have negative things to say, but you don't hear about the people who have positive things to say," he said. "There's just a handful of people that don't want anything to happen in the Old First Ward, and that's not fair either."
He and Conroe also noted that there used to be 38 single-family homes on the block bounded by the three streets, compared to the five now remaining.
"What we are truly proposing is restoring the community to the same density and vibrancy that it once was," Conroe said.
Even so, the most recent iteration of the plan represents a big change from the earlier versions of the project, which initially started with 138 apartments, a riverside restaurant and rooftop amenities spread among four buildings, at least one of which would have been five stories. Those plans met with criticism from community leaders and residents early on, prompting Carubba and his team to scale back significantly – first to 95 units, and now to 83, following a meeting at the community center.
Gone is the restaurant, which would have generated need for considerably more parking. Gone are the rooftop amenities and the extra two floors. The design now includes brick, peaked roofs and balconies, along with significant greenspace between the buildings. And the total development has been reduced from 143,635 square feet to 81,926 square feet.
That's a 40% drop in apartments and a 43% cut in square footage. The buildings will include 22, 29, 20 and 14 apartments, respectively. And the new plan includes enough parking behind the buildings for 1.5 vehicles per apartment – "well above what's required," and meeting the developers' goal.
"We've done quite a bit to make everybody happy," Carubba said Sunday. "I think everybody should be very happy. It's a beautiful development."
Carubba said the group hopes to "get shovels in the ground" as soon as they can win city approvals, but will do it in at least three phases so that "there will be minimal impact." The first phase should be completed within 24 months, with the next two taking 18 months each, he said.
The group has also promised to meet with community leaders and residents "every couple of months, throughout the process" in order to "keep the lines open," he added. And the developers have offered to donate land to the community to be used as green space, a playground, kayak or canoe rentals, or storage or sports facilities of some type.