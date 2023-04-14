A controversial residential project at South and Hamburg streets in Buffalo's Old First Ward is poised to get underway, after the developers won a legal victory over opponents and demolished a house on part of the site in recent days.

"We're proceeding," said Joseph Carubba. "Hopefully we'll be breaking ground in the next month or month and a half."

Carubba's JC Properties QOZB LLC and Utah-based J.B. Earl Co. are planning to construct four buildings with 85 apartments, using four properties at 12 and 31 Vandalia St., 32 Hamburg and 148 South. The $25 million to $30 million project would occupy a total of 1.4 acres on the three streets, but would be separated by other homes and properties.

The RIV project was approved by the Planning Board in January 2022, after the panel accepted the standard environmental and waterfront consistency reviews in November 2021. But a group of 19 residents and businesses in the Old First Ward and Valley neighborhoods sued the City of Buffalo and the developer, arguing that the Planning Board failed to follow its own procedures in granting the approval.

The group, led by Gene McCarthy's Brewery & Kitchen owner William Metzger, asserted that the developers submitted inaccurate information to the Planning Board, which in turn failed to detect and challenge the "errors, omissions and obvious inconsistencies" among various documents.

Those alleged errors were found by an environmental and civil engineer – Robert Gallucci – who was hired by the group to evaluate the project, according to the lawsuit. The lawsuit alleged that the developer failed to include a required environmental form among its documents, while the city panel failed to lay out its findings in writing.

Besides Metzger and his business, the plaintiffs included the Old First Ward Association, the Valley Community Association, Elevator Alley Kayak, and 18 residents who live within a half-mile of the project site.

"It wasn’t that we want to stop the development," said Peg Overdorf, former executive director of the Valley Community Association. "We just wanted him to work with us for a good development."

State Supreme Court Justice Catherine Nugent Panepinto initially ruled in favor of the challengers last summer, but that was overturned last month when the Appellate Division ruled that the lawsuit was filed after the statute of limitations expired. The opponents are discussing their options – which could include appealing to a higher court or hiring a watchdog to monitor the development project.

"We didn’t have a lot of pathways forward, but folks are still concerned, and still want to do whatever they can," said Patrick Gormley, executive director of the Old First Ward Community Association.

In the meantime, the developers aren't waiting. A few days ago, demolition crews tore down a house at 148 South, clearing the way for Phase 1 of the two-phase project to begin. That will take about 18 months, followed by another 18 months for the second phase of construction, Carubba said. Another house will be demolished on Vandalia for the second phase. Both phases account for about 40-45 units, Carubba added.

"We’re excited about it. We’re going to do Phase 1, just as planned," Carubba said.